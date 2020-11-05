Milpitas, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of the Creative Outlier Air V2, the upgraded successor to Creative’s best-selling true wireless in-ear headphones, the Outlier Air. Sporting Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC audio codecs along with certified IPX5 water-resistance, it is also jam-packed with new features such as intuitive touch controls, battery life of up to 34 hours and improved call quality. It also supports Super X-Fi READY, a preview version of the award-winning Super X-Fi headphone holography. It is simply the ideal all-rounder in-ear headphones to work, learn and play with, both in and out of home.

For an Effortless Touch

Upgraded with the all-new touch controls, the Outlier Air V2 makes it a breeze to control music and calls with simple taps on the side of the earbuds. With easy-to-use and intuitive touch controls, users can seamlessly switch tracks, answer calls, or even activate smart assistants anytime, anywhere.

Sweat-resistance

The Outlier Air V2 is also resistant to sweat, so the IPX5 certified in-ears are perfect for users with an active lifestyle or for those who love listening to music during daily commutes or workouts, as it will keep the music pumping throughout the day without any interruption.

Strong Battery Life and Long-lasting Comfort

Boasting a staggering 12-hour per charge with a total playtime of up to 34 hours, the Outlier Air V2 outperforms its predecessor by some distance. These earbuds come with different soft silicone ear tip sizes designed to match varying ear shapes to achieve the optimal seal for maximum comfort.

Advanced Audio Codecs



Sporting Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and AAC audio codecs, users can expect nothing but excellent audio quality while on the go. Fitted with 5.6mm graphene-coated driver diaphragms, Outlier Air V2 delivers detailed highs, well-balanced mids, and immersive bass for any music genre.

Super X-Fi READY Support

Super X-Fi headphone holography is the multiple award-winning technology which brings the audio experience up to the next level. The Outlier Air V2 supports Super X-Fi READY, a free preview version of this technology, which is available through the SXFI APP.

Users can enjoy Super X-Fi headphone holography, which recreates a multi-speaker system soundstage, on local content inside their phones.

Super X-Fi READY does not support streaming content like YouTube, Spotify etc. For the full experience, users should consider products like SXFI AIR, SXFI TRIO or other Super X-Fi products.

Hear Better, Sound Better

The Outlier Air V2 features a built-in microphone with Qualcomm cVc 8.0 technology for improved call quality and clearer voice communication to achieve a better call experience for users, either on the go or at home.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Outlier Air V2 is launching at a promo price of US$69.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/outlierairv2



About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

