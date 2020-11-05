Evansville, Ind., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2020.



Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide.

