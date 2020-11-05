Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable estimates, global EdTech and smart classroom market reached a valuation of USD 73.9 billion in the year 2019 and is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 16.1% during 2020-2027. The growth is primarily attributed to advancements in technology, especially in the education sector. Inclination towards replacing conventional classroom teaching methods with EdTech and smart classroom solutions is facilitating the market expansion.

For those unfamiliar, EdTech and smart classroom systems make usage of advanced teaching procedures such as smart notebooks, projectors, and whiteboards. The solution encourages students to adopt new technologies and is basically a combination of learning modes, applications, and educational products.

Additional factors such as incorporation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) in smart learning, growing demand for e-learning solutions, and escalating investments by public entities in educational sector are augmenting global EdTech and smart classroom industry remuneration.

According to Union Budget 2020-2021, the Government of India has allocated over INR 59,845 crore (USD 8.56 billion) to the Department of School Education and Literacy. Thus, federal investments as well as supportive initiatives are favoring the overall market outlook.

Apart from this, focus among major companies towards innovative product launches and other strategic collaborations are fueling global EdTech and smart classroom market size. In May 2020, for instance, IBM Corp. introduced a free digital education platform called Open P-TECH. The new solution is available in Spanish, Portuguese, and English languages and provides training in advanced technologies such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, design thinking, and AI.

However, recurring cyberattacks on educational institutes and rising concerns regarding data security and privacy may inhibit the expansion of worldwide EdTech and smart classroom industry in the forthcoming years.

Summarizing the market segmentations

As per hardware type, the market is segmented into interactive projectors, and interactive displays. In terms of deployment model, global EdTech and smart classroom market is bifurcated into on-premises, and cloud. While the education system spectrum is inclusive of talent management system, student response system, document management system, classroom management system, classroom collaboration system, classroom assessment system, student information system, and learning management system.

By enabling technology, the industry is classified into advanced technology, security, ERP, analytics, and gamification. The end-user scope of EdTech & smart classroom market consists of K-12, kindergarten, and higher education.

Highlighting the geographical landscape

Worldwide EdTech and smart classroom market outlook is split into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and rest of the world.

Estimates claim that North America currently accounts for significant market share and is likely to showcase similar growth trends in the subsequent years. The region is home to several technologically and economically advanced nations, which is adding traction to EdTech and smart classroom industry in North America. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific market is predicted to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Interactive Projectors

Interactive Displays

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

On-premises

Cloud

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Education System (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Talent Management System

Student Response System

Document Management System

Classroom Management System

Classroom Collaboration System

Classroom Assessment System

Student Information System

Learning Management System

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Enabling Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Advanced Technology

Security

ERP

Analytics

Gamification

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Higher Education

K-12

Kindergarten

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Instructure Inc.

SAP SE

Oracle Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Google LLC

Dell EMC

IBM Corp.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Apple Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Dynamics

3.1. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Hardware

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Hardware, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Hardware 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Interactive Displays

5.4.2. Interactive Projectors

Chapter 6. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Deployment Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Deployment Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. On-Premises

6.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 7. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Education System

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Education System, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Education System 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Learning Management System

7.4.2. Student Information System

7.4.3. Classroom Assessment System

7.4.4. Classroom Collaboration System

7.4.5. Classroom Management System

7.4.6. Document Management System

7.4.7. Student Response System

7.4.8. Talent Management System

Chapter 8. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by Enabling Technology

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by Enabling Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by Enabling Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Gamification

8.4.2. Analytics

8.4.3. ERP

8.4.4. Security

8.4.5. Advanced Technology

Chapter 9. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, by End User

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.3. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Kindergarten

9.4.2. K-12

9.4.3. Higher Education

Chapter 10. Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market, Regional Analysis

