Dallas, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Software Defined Wide Area Network (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Market by Component (Solutions {Software, Appliances}, Services {Implementation, Training & Support, Consulting & Advisory}), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Energy And Utilities, Government, Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 To 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The growing requirement for enterprise mobility has given rise to the increasing adoption of mobile devices that includes tablets, smartphones, and notebooks to access business networks. On the other hand, the binding IT infrastructure is under constant pressure to configure such devices robustly way while meeting compliance norms and standards. The global SD-WAN market size is projected to reach USD 26 billion by 2028.

The cloud application requires low latency and more bandwidth while enhancing the bandwidth, which is satisfied by the software-defined WAN solutions. It also streamlines the network complications such as management, configuration, and optimization associated with the wide-area networks. SD-WAN offers strong branch connectivity compared to the traditional WAN architecture by improving network capacity effectively along with reducing overall CAPEX.

Based on the organization size segment, the market is bifurcated into two sub-segments that are small & medium, and large enterprise. In 2019, the large enterprise segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is anticipated to govern the SD-WAN market throughout the forecast period. SD-WAN solutions are essential for large organizations since they have to maintain huge volumes of data, as well as a large workforce. The SD-WAN technology advances troubleshooting for networks of large organizations by having data about forwarding tables through the network. However, the small & medium segment is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The global SD-WAN market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global SD-WAN market is a wide range to North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the SD-WAN applications, owing to the outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The United States and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the SD-WAN market in North America.

The major players of the global SD-WAN market areCisco, VMware, Aryaka Networks, Silver Peak, Nokia, Huawei, Infovista, Oracle, Citrix, Fortinet, HPE, Juniper, Fatpipe, CloudGenix, Versa Networks, Riverbed, Adaptiv Networks, Peplink, and more. The SD-WAN market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Component

Chapter 6 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Deployment

Chapter 8 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Application

Chapter 9 Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

