The global plant growth chambers market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019



Plant growth chambers are used to create artificial environments, with controlled humidity, light, temperature and atmospheric gas composition, for cultivating and examining the growth of plants. These chambers are generally made using metals and covered in a white enamel finish.



They comprise sensors, touchscreen controls, observation windows, additional lighting, spray nozzle packages, alarms and glass doors, which enable users to regulate the conditions as per their requirement. They are widely utilized in research and development (R&D) projects to determine the effects of specific biotic or abiotic parameters during the life cycle of plants, thereby helping researchers understand their productivity.



Rapid urbanization, rising population and declining arable land are leading to increasing food security concerns around the world. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for plant growth chambers as they enhance the productivity of the agricultural land. These chambers are utilized in horticulture crop production and provide consistent crop quality, increased productivity, flexibility in changing plant location and thus an efficient usage of the space. Apart from this, these chambers are also used for agricultural and botanical research, which is further augmenting the market growth.



Furthermore, advancements in biological engineering, along with the growing adoption of genetically modified crops, is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of plant growth chambers in dry climatic regions that are more susceptible to drought conditions is also driving the growth of the market.



Furthermore, increasing investments in R&D activities, coupled with the introduction of cost-efficient variants, are expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Looking forward, the global plant growth chambers market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global plant growth chambers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plant growth chambers market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global plant growth chambers market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Plant Growth Chambers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Reach-in

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Walk-in



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Short to Medium Height Plants

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tall Plants



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Plant Growth

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Seed Germination

8.3 Environmental Optimization

8.4 Tissue Culture



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Clinical Research

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Academic Research



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Aralab

Binder GmbH

Caron Products & Services Inc.

Conviron

Darwin Chambers

Hettich Benelux B.V.

Percival Scientific

PHC Corporation Biomedical

Snijders Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Weiss Technik

