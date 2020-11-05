New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Field Force Automation Market Research Report: By Offering, Enterprise, Deployment, Pricing Model, Application, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982442/?utm_source=GNW



The soaring requirement for automated sales force solutions is a major factor fueling the expansion of the market. These solutions assist the sales and marketing representatives in various tasks and activities via the automatic approval of orders, lead tracking, automated assessment of the marketing needs of clients, marketing automation, and the assembly of several sales projects within one dashboard. Moreover, the adoption of these solutions leads to enhanced customer experience, streamlining of sales operations, and improved efficiency of on-ground professionals.

As the automated sales force solutions massively enhance the customer experience, which subsequently leads to higher customer engagement and revenue growth, they are increasingly being adopted by businesses across the world. The increasing incorporation of digital marketing by enterprises is another key factor driving the progress of the market. Businesses are increasingly incorporating digital marketing techniques and strategies for expanding their customer base, fulfilling the customized requirements of clients, and gaining a foothold in the industry.

The field force automation market is divided, on the basis of offering, into services and solutions. Of these, the solutions category is predicted to demonstrate a higher CAGR in the market in the upcoming years. This would be because of the growing requirement for services such as installation, system integration, and maintenance and support for improving the productivity of resources, streamlining the project lifecycle, and regularly keeping the software up to date.

When vertical is taken into consideration, the field force automation market is classified into retail and e-commerce, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), logistics and transportation, healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecom, manufacturing, automotive, education, oil and gas, construction, defense, and power and utilities. Out of these, the retail and e-commerce category recorded the highest growth in the market in 2019, on account of the large-scale adoption of the field force automation software by retail companies around the world.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) field force automation market will demonstrate the fastest advancement in the upcoming years, according to the forecast of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. The market expansion will be due to the rising public awareness of computerized sales operations, increasing industrialization, surging demand for the identification and analysis of the buying patterns of customers, and the growing need for the utilization of real-time data for forecasting sales in the region.

