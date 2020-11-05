Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Coating Suppliers Strategic Positioning and Leadership Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, six companies such as Sherwin-Williams, PPG, AkzoNobel, Altana, W.R Grace, and Nippon were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for packaging coating.



The packaging coating manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in packaging coating market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives.



The dynamics of the packaging coating market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for packaging coatings has increased due to increasing demand for metal food and beverage cans. Packaging coatings are used for a variety of applications such as metal, plastic, glass, and paper and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4%. The major growth drivers are increasing use of packaging coatings in different end use industries and increasing use of packaged products.



Firms that produce packaging coating are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global packaging coating suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Packaging Coating Suppliers".



Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries and specialists in the packaging coating market and rates each packaging coating producer.



The six profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in metal, plastic, glass, and paper?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2 Financial Strength

2.3 Market Share Analysis

2.3.1 Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2. Market Share in Various Regions



3. Sherwin-Williams Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Sherwin-Williams Company Statistics

3.2: Packaging Coating Business Overview

3.2.1: Packaging Coating Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Packaging Coating Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Packaging Coating Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Packaging Coating Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. PPG Profile



5. AkzoNobel Profile



6. Altana Profile



7. W.R Grace Profile



8. Nippon Profile



