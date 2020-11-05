Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Wine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Packaging, Product Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at US$ 7,460.29 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16,647.81 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.



Organic wine is prepared from grapes cultivated organically, which mainly exclude the use of artificial chemical pesticides, fertilizers, fungicides, and herbicides. Organic wine is considered healthy as it has lots of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.



Organic wine is produced by cultivating grapes without the use of artificial fertilizers or harmful chemicals. Organic wine has started gaining traction in the wake of alarming health issues and rising focus on healthy living. Therefore, rising demand for organic wine has positively influenced the number of organic vineyards.



Further, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, Spain is considered one of the major regions, which strongly contributes to the production and consumption of organic wine. In the country, almost 80,000 hectares of land is considered to be used for organic farming of grapes.



Other than this, France, Italy, the US, Turkey, and Germany are other major economies, which have a significant contribution in the production of organic grapes and wineries. Favorable climatic conditions, positive government approaches, and focus toward sustainable farming are some of the important factors influencing the growth of the organic wine market worldwide.



Moreover, increase in population demanding healthier food options, along with rise in disposable income has fueled the demand for organic wine. The well-established countries are specifically experiencing massive growth in demand for organic food. Moreover, favorable government regulations to promote wine's organic cultivation are further expected to fuel market growth. All these factors are likely to increase the area and number of organic vineyards, thereby proliferating the growth of the market.



Avondale, ELGIN RIDGE WINES, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, GRGICH HILLS ESTATE, EMILIANA, Societa Agricola QuerciabellaSpA, Frey Vineyards, and La cantina PizzolatoS.r.lare among the well-established players in the global organic wine market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Wine Market



The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology



4. Organic Wine Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Organic Wine Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in the number of Organic Vineyards

5.1.2 Growing Consciousness Towards Health

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Organic Wine

5.3 Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Rising Focus towards Innovative Packaging

5.4 Future Trends:

5.4.1 Fine dining restaurants embracing natural wines

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Organic Wine - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Organic Wine Market Overview

6.2 Organic WineMarket -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Organic Wine Market Analysis - By Packaging

7.1 Overview

7.2 Organic Wine Market, By Packaging(2019 and 2027)

7.3 Plastic Bottles

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Plastic Bottle: Organic Wine Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Glass Bottle

7.5 Cans

7.6 Others



8. Organic Wine Market Analysis - By Product Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Red Organic Wine

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.1.1 Red Organic Wine: Organic Wine Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 White Organic Wine



9. Organic Wine Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Food Service

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.1.1 Food Service: Organic Wine Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.4 Specialist Retailers

9.5 Online Channel

9.6 Others



10. Organic Wine Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview



11. Overview- Impact of COVID-19

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Business Strategy & Business Planning

12.2 Collaborations and Partnerships



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products And Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 Swot Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

Avondale

ELGIN RIDGE WINES

The Organic Wine Company

Bronco Wine Company

King Estate Winery

GRGICH HILLS ESTATE

EMILIANA

Societa Agricola QuerciabellaSpA

Frey Vineyards

La cantina PizzolatoS.r.l.

