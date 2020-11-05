Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Could Taiwan be a Market to Watch Following New Proposed Regulations for Heated Tobacco?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive look at the current regulations in place for tobacco alternatives, covering all areas from labelling and packaging, notification and retail, to taxation, product restrictions and public usage.



While oral tobacco falls under the definition of tobacco and so are regulated as so, heated tobacco is not covered by any regulation and is therefore currently banned in the country. Earlier this year a draft bill was released that could provide regulations for heated tobacco, however, it is currently still waiting to be submitted.

If you have an interest in the current regulatory regime for tobacco alternatives in Taiwan then this is the report for you. Not only will you obtain our detailed analysis of the current framework governing heated tobacco, snus and tobacco-free snus (including local laws and proposals), but you will also gain insight into the possible new regulations that could come into effect, which in turn could provide further regulatory restrictions on these products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Regulatory landscape

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Local rules

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

