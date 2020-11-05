New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GIS in Disaster Management Market Research Report: By Offering, Deployment, Disaster Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982438/?utm_source=GNW



According to a report , the global geographic information system (GIS) in disaster management market is projected to generate a revenue of $9.4 billion by 2030, increasing from $2.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to advance at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

On the basis of offering, the solutions division is expected to account for the larger share of the GIS in disaster management market in the years to come. This is due to the oil & gas, construction, and energy & utilities sectors’ rising need for instantaneous geospatial insights, in order to take effective data-driven decisions. In addition to this, governments of various countries are adopting GIS solutions for managing disasters efficiently and mitigating the socio-economic impact.

In terms of deployment, the cloud division is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% in the GIS in disaster management market in the near future. This is because of the swift digital transformation and higher data storage space, easy information sharing provided by cloud solutions, and smoother and quicker access to data. Based on disaster type, the natural bifurcation held the major share of the market in the past, owing to the growing incidence of such mishaps, which is creating the need for efficiently predicting and assessing their impact.

When technology is taken into consideration, the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) classification is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. LiDAR is being extensively utilized for identifying the areas that are worst-impacted areas and drawing detailed maps, since this technology can function during nighttime, offer accurate data for densely forested areas, collect high volumes of data, and easily integrate with the GIS software.

Geographically, North America emerged as the major GIS in disaster management market in the past, which can be ascribed to the increasing investments in the GIS-integrated solutions for emergency management, strong government support for the adoption of disaster mitigation measures, presence of major market players, and increasing public awareness on managing disasters.

Other than this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to advance at the fastest pace in the years to come, owing to the rising number of natural disasters in Japan, China, India, South Korea, and the Philippines. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding integrating GIS solutions with next-generation technologies for mapping and accessing hazards for eventually warning communities, and growing regional focus on disaster resilience are also driving the market.

