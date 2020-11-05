Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Flexible Packaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the flexible packaging market.



The technologies in flexible packaging have undergone significant change in recent years, with semi flexible packaging to advance flexible packaging. The rising wave of new technologies such as bio plastics based flexible packaging are creating significant potential in food and beverage, cosmetic and toiletries, and healthcare applications, due to their better protection and recycling benefits.



In this market, various technologies, such as plastic film based flexible packaging, aluminium based flexible packaging, paper based flexible packaging, and bio plastic based flexible packaging technologies are used in various applications. Growing demand for bio-based PLA films in various applications and increased shelf life of the products are creating new opportunities for various flexible packaging technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global flexible packaging technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the flexible packaging companies profiled in this report include Bemis Company, Mondi, Huhtamaki Group, Amcor Limited, and BASF.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the flexible packaging market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in flexible packaging market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in flexible packaging market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in flexible packaging technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this flexible packaging market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this flexible packaging technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Flexible Packaging Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Flexible Packaging Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Plastic Film based Flexible Packaging

4.2.2. Aluminium based Flexible Packaging

4.2.3. Paper based Flexible Packaging

4.2.4. Bio Plastic based Flexible Packaging

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Food and Beverage

4.3.1.1. Plastic Film based Flexible Packaging

4.3.1.2. Aluminium based Flexible Packaging

4.3.1.3. Paper based Flexible Packaging

4.3.1.4. Bio Plastic based Flexible Packaging

4.3.2. Healthcare

4.3.3. Cosmetics and Toiletries

4.3.4. Other



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Flexible Packaging Market by Region

5.2. North American Flexible Packaging Market

5.3. European Flexible Packaging Market

5.4. APAC Flexible Packaging Market

5.5. ROW Flexible Packaging Market



6. Latest Development and Innovation in Flexible Packaging Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible Packaging Market by Material Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible Packaging Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible Packaging Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Flexible Packaging Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Flexible Packaging Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Flexible Packaging Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Bemis Company

9.2. Mondi

9.3. Huhtamaki Group

9.4. Amcor Limited

9.5. BASF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp7gvs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900