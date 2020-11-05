MONACO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.
Results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had a net loss of $20.2 million, or $0.37 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $20.2 million, or $0.37 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from net loss (i) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, gain recorded on the Company's repurchase of its Convertible Notes due 2022 and (ii) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on sale and leaseback liabilities that were refinanced during the period.
For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $45.3 million, or $0.93 basic and diluted loss per share. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $44.8 million, or $0.92 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had net income of $170.4 million, or $3.11 basic and $2.95 diluted earnings per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $170.6 million, or $3.11 basic and $2.95 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, gain recorded on the Company's repurchase of its Convertible Notes due 2022 and (ii) a $1.3 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on sale and leaseback liabilities that were refinanced during the period.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $60.5 million, or $1.25 basic and diluted loss per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $59.8 million, or $1.24 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.7 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.
Declaration of Dividend
On November 3, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about December 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020 (the record date). As of November 4, 2020, there were 58,000,147 common shares of the Company outstanding.
Summary of Third Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events
|Total
|Pool
|Average daily TCE revenue
|% of Days
|LR2
|$
|18,250
|51
|%
|LR1
|$
|12,500
|63
|%
|MR
|$
|11,000
|48
|%
|Handymax
|$
|8,500
|47
|%
|Pool
|Average daily TCE revenue
|LR2
|$
|19,131
|LR1
|$
|17,632
|MR
|$
|13,530
|Handymax
|$
|9,899
Diluted Weighted Number of Shares
Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $3.4 million and $11.0 million, respectively, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 54,905,361 and 54,800,402, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 55,850,026 and 56,516,982 (which includes the potentially dilutive impact of unvested shares of restricted stock and excludes the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022), respectively, and 60,486,468 and 61,578,016, respectively, under the if-converted method. The Company's earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was calculated under the if-converted method as the result of this calculation was dilutive. The Company's diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was calculated using the basic weighted average number of shares outstanding, as the calculation using both diluted weighted average shares outstanding and under the if-converted method were anti-dilutive.
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Since the beginning of calendar year 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 that originated in China and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets (including oil).
While the reduction of economic activity significantly reduced global demand for oil and refined petroleum products, the extreme volatility in the oil markets and the steep contango that developed in the prices of oil and refined petroleum products in March 2020 resulted in record increases in spot TCE rates during the second quarter of 2020 as an abundance of arbitrage and floating storage opportunities opened up. These market dynamics led to a build up of global oil and refined petroleum product inventories during that time period. In June 2020, the underlying oil markets stabilized and these excess inventories began to unwind which, along with customary seasonal weakness, led to a reduction in spot TCE rates through the third quarter of 2020.
We expect that the COVID-19 virus will continue to cause volatility in the commodities markets. The scale and duration of these circumstances is unknowable but could have a material impact on our earnings, cash flow and financial condition for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. An estimate of the impact on our results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.
$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program
In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were issued in May 2020, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.
In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities. The aforementioned repurchases of common stock and our convertible notes were executed under the previous securities repurchase program which has since been terminated and any future purchases of the Company's securities will be made under the new $250 million securities repurchase program.
Conference Call
The Company has scheduled a conference call on November 5, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time and 3:00 PM Central European Time. The dial-in information is as follows:
US Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422
Conference ID: 9535429
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.
There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gpx2hp37.
Current Liquidity
As of November 4, 2020, the Company had $209.7 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.
Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update
Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the third quarter of 2020 and that is in progress as of October 1, 2020:
|Number of Vessels
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Aggregate Costs
($ in millions) (1)
|Aggregate Off-hire
Days in Q3 2020
|Completed in the third quarter of 2020
|LR2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|$
|14.5
|163
|LR1
|1
|—
|—
|1
|2.5
|64
|MR
|6
|3
|3
|6
|22.1
|197
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|11
|5
|4
|11
|$
|39.1
|424
|In progress as of October 1, 2020
|LR2
|3
|3
|—
|3
|$
|11.1
|90
|LR1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4.5
|56
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4
|4
|1
|4
|$
|15.6
|146
(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods. Aggregate costs for vessels in progress as of October 1, 2020 represent the total costs incurred through that date, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.
Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the third quarter of 2020 and through November 4, 2020):
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|As of November 4, 2020 (1) (2)
|Q4 2020 - payments made through November 4, 2020
|$
|3.1
|Q4 2020 - remaining payments
|17.2
|Q1 2021
|10.8
|Q2 2021
|7.5
|Q3 2021
|7.5
|Q4 2021
|14.5
|FY 2022
|49.0
(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.
(2) Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility and certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $61 million of aggregate additional liquidity to finance the purchase and installations of scrubbers (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.
Set forth below are the estimated expected number of ships and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (1):
|Q4 2020
|Ships Scheduled for (2):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (3)
|LR2
|2
|—
|2
|194
|LR1
|1
|—
|—
|20
|MR
|—
|—
|1
|76
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q4 2020
|3
|—
|3
|290
|Q1 2021
|Ships Scheduled for (2):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (3)
|LR2
|3
|—
|—
|60
|LR1
|4
|—
|—
|80
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q1 2021
|7
|—
|—
|140
|Q2 2021
|Ships Scheduled for (2):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (3)
|LR2
|3
|—
|—
|60
|LR1
|3
|—
|—
|60
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q2 2021
|6
|—
|—
|120
|Q3 2021
|Ships Scheduled for (2):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (3)
|LR2
|2
|—
|—
|40
|LR1
|2
|—
|—
|40
|MR
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q3 2021
|4
|—
|—
|80
|Q4 2021
|Ships Scheduled for (2):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (3)
|LR2
|2
|—
|1
|80
|LR1
|2
|—
|—
|40
|MR
|—
|—
|8
|293
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total Q4 2021
|4
|—
|9
|413
|FY 2022
|Ships Scheduled for (2):
|Off-hire
|Drydock
|Ballast Water Treatment Systems
|Scrubbers
|Days (3)
|LR2
|5
|—
|—
|100
|LR1
|—
|—
|5
|200
|MR
|11
|5
|5
|402
|Handymax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total FY 2022
|16
|5
|10
|702
(1) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
(2) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period.
(3) Represents total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.
Debt
Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:
|In thousands of U.S. Dollars
|Outstanding Principal
as of June 30, 2020
|Drawdowns and
(repayments), net
|Outstanding Principal
as of September 30, 2020
|Drawdowns and (repayments), net
|Outstanding Principal
as of November 4, 2020
|1
|KEXIM Credit Facility (3)
|$
|62,158
|$
|(20,436
|)
|$
|41,722
|—
|$
|41,722
|2
|ING Credit Facility (1)
|197,195
|465
|197,660
|(1,925
|)
|195,735
|3
|2018 NIBC Credit Facility
|33,131
|(1,033
|)
|32,098
|(1,032
|)
|31,066
|4
|2017 Credit Facility (7)
|124,867
|(32,620
|)
|92,247
|—
|92,247
|5
|Credit Agricole Credit Facility
|86,444
|(2,142
|)
|84,302
|—
|84,302
|6
|ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility
|43,753
|(962
|)
|42,791
|—
|42,791
|7
|Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility
|91,025
|(2,103
|)
|88,922
|—
|88,922
|8
|ABN / SEB Credit Facility (2)
|100,824
|(1,311
|)
|99,513
|—
|99,513
|9
|Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility
|41,961
|(823
|)
|41,138
|—
|41,138
|10
|Prudential Credit Facility
|53,152
|(1,387
|)
|51,765
|(924
|)
|50,841
|11
|2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility
|30,871
|(979
|)
|29,892
|—
|29,892
|12
|BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility (3)
|64,886
|24,895
|89,781
|(4,623
|)
|85,158
|13
|2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (4)
|101,200
|41,165
|142,365
|23,925
|166,290
|14
|Ocean Yield Lease Financing
|144,100
|(2,778
|)
|141,322
|(951
|)
|140,371
|15
|CMBFL Lease Financing (4)
|54,609
|(54,609
|)
|—
|—
|—
|16
|BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) (5)
|89,037
|(498
|)
|88,539
|(777
|)
|87,762
|17
|CSSC Lease Financing (4)
|220,562
|(4,328
|)
|216,234
|(27,578
|)
|188,656
|18
|CSSC Scrubber Lease Financing (6)
|8,232
|131
|8,363
|(1,437
|)
|6,926
|19
|BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) (5)
|82,032
|(1,161
|)
|80,871
|(1,020
|)
|79,851
|20
|2018 CMBFL Lease Financing
|131,496
|(3,251
|)
|128,245
|—
|128,245
|21
|$116.0 Million Lease Financing (5)
|102,538
|3,509
|106,047
|(730
|)
|105,317
|22
|AVIC Lease Financing
|121,413
|(2,949
|)
|118,464
|—
|118,464
|23
|China Huarong Lease Financing
|117,000
|(3,375
|)
|113,625
|—
|113,625
|24
|$157.5 Million Lease Financing
|130,871
|(3,535
|)
|127,336
|—
|127,336
|25
|COSCO Lease Financing
|72,600
|(1,925
|)
|70,675
|—
|70,675
|26
|2020 CMB Lease Financing (7)
|—
|45,383
|45,383
|45,383
|27
|IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax
|6,792
|(2,279
|)
|4,513
|—
|4,513
|28
|IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR
|40,617
|(1,840
|)
|38,777
|—
|38,777
|29
|$670.0 Million Lease Financing (8)
|586,141
|20,534
|606,675
|(4,193
|)
|602,482
|30
|Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025
|28,100
|—
|28,100
|—
|28,100
|31
|Convertible Notes Due 2022 (9)
|203,500
|(52,271
|)
|151,229
|—
|151,229
|Gross debt outstanding
|$
|3,171,107
|$
|(62,513
|)
|3,108,594
|$
|(21,265
|)
|$
|3,087,329
|Cash and cash equivalents
|250,592
|—
|218,095
|—
|209,694
|Net debt
|$
|2,920,515
|$
|(62,513
|)
|$
|2,890,499
|$
|(21,265
|)
|$
|2,877,635
(1) In July 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $3.3 million under the scrubber portion of its $251.4 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on two MRs and one LR2 that are currently part of this arrangement. The drawdowns of approximately $1.1 million per vessel bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.95%. One MR will be repaid in seven quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.1 million with the balance due upon maturity in June 2022. The other two vessels will be repaid in two quarterly principal payments of approximately $0.7 million in aggregate with the balance due upon maturity in March 2021.
(2) In July 2020, the Company drew $1.6 million from its upsized ABN / SEB Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of a scrubber on one of its vessels. The upsized portion of this facility matures in June 2023, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.60% per annum and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.1 million per vessel, with a balloon payment due at maturity.
(3) In September 2020, the Company drew $24.9 million under its BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on 13 vessels. This borrowing is collateralized by one of its LR2 product tankers which was previously financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility. The Company repaid the outstanding debt of $16.2 million on the KEXIM Credit Facility related to this vessel as part of this transaction.
A total of approximately $91.9 million has been drawn and there is $45.7 million of remaining availability under the BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility. Each drawdown is split evenly into two facilities, (i) a commercial facility (the "Commercial Facility"), and (ii) a Sinosure facility (the "Sinosure Facility"), which is being funded by the lenders under the Commercial Facility and insured by the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation ("Sinosure"). The BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility is split into 70 tranches each of which represent the lesser of 85% of the purchase and installation price of 70 scrubbers, or $1.9 million per scrubber (not to exceed 65% of the fair market value of the collateral vessels). The Sinosure Facility and the Commercial Facility bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.80% and 2.80% per annum, respectively. The remaining availability under this loan facility is available for en bloc drawdowns on December 15, 2020 and March 15, 2021. The Sinosure Facility is expected to be repaid in 10 equal semi-annual installments and the Commercial Facility is expected to be repaid at the final maturity date of the facility, or October 2025.
(4) In September 2020 the Company drew $43.7 million from its 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to refinance the existing debt on two LR2s that were previously financed under the CMBFL Lease Financing arrangement. The Company repaid $54.0 million on the CMBFL Lease Financing arrangement as part of this transaction. In connection with this repayment, approximately $2.0 million was released from restricted cash that was previously held in a deposit account under the terms and conditions of the CMBFL Lease Financing Arrangement.
In October 2020, the Company drew down $23.9 million from its 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility to refinance the existing debt on an LR2 product tanker that was previously financed under the CSSC Lease Financing arrangement. The Company repaid $27.8 million (including a 2% prepayment fee) on the CSSC Lease Financing arrangement as part of this transaction.
The remaining availability under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility is expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on two of the Company's vessels and scrubbers on two LR2s. This facility has a final maturity of five years from the closing date of the loan, bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin, and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $0.6 million per vessel per quarter with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company’s existing credit facilities.
(5) In July 2020, the Company drew an aggregate of $9.4 million on these agreements to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on five vessels as follows: (i) $1.8 million on one vessel under the BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) arrangement; (ii) $1.9 million on one vessel under the BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) arrangement; and (iii) $5.7 million on three vessels under the $116.0 Million Lease Financing arrangement. Each agreement will be for a fixed term of three years at the rate of up to $1,910 per vessel per day to be allocated to principal and interest.
(6) In August 2020, the Company drew down an aggregate of $1.6 million from its upsized lease financing agreement with CSSC to partially finance the purchase and installation of scrubbers on one of the Company’s vessels. The upsized portion of the lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.8% per annum, matures two years from the date of the drawdown and will be repaid in monthly installment payments of approximately $0.5 million in aggregate.
(7) In September 2020, the Company executed an agreement with CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd to sell and leaseback two MR product tankers. The aggregate borrowing amount under the arrangement was $45.4 million, which was drawn in September 2020. A portion of the proceeds were utilized to repay $30.1 million of the outstanding indebtedness relating to these two vessels under the 2017 Credit Facility.
Under the agreement, each vessel is subject to a seven year bareboat charter agreement. The lease financing bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.20% and is expected to be repaid in 28 equal quarterly repayments of approximately $0.4 million per vessel. The Company has purchase options to re-acquire each of the subject vessels during the bareboat charter period, with the first of such options exercisable on the third anniversary date from the delivery date of the respective vessel.
This transaction is being accounted for as a financing transaction under IFRS 9 as the transaction does not qualify as a ‘sale’ under IFRS 15 given the Company’s right to repurchase the asset during the lease period. Accordingly, no gain or loss is recorded, and the Company will continue to recognize the vessel as an asset and recognize a financial liability (i.e. debt) for the consideration received (similar to the Company’s other sale and leaseback transactions).
(8) In September 2020, the Company took delivery of a scrubber-fitted MR product tanker (STI Maximus) under an eight-year bareboat lease. The leasehold interest in this vessel was acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $35.2 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which is being accounted for as a lease liability under IFRS 16.
(9) Between July 1, 2020 and September 7, 2020, the Company repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.
Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, Convertible Notes due 2022, lease financing arrangements, the Senior Notes due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the fourth quarter of 2020 and through November 4, 2020):
|In millions of U.S. dollars
|As of September 30, 2020 (1)
|Q4 2020 - principal payments made through November 4, 2020
|$
|45.2
|Q4 2020 - remaining principal payments
|33.1
|Q1 2021 (2)
|144.4
|Q2 2021 (3)
|103.2
|Q3 2021
|68.8
|Q4 2021
|73.3
|2022 and thereafter
|2,640.6
|$
|3,108.6
(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of September 30, 2020 and do not incorporate the impact of any of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.
(2) Repayments include the maturities of the Company's KEXIM Credit Facility for $42.1 million and two tranches of the ING Credit Facility for $29.6 million. As of the date of this press release, the Company has received commitments to refinance the amounts borrowed on the KEXIM Credit Facility (the timing of this refinancing may be impacted by the timing of installations of scrubbers on certain vessels). The Company is currently in discussions to refinance the ING Credit Facility.
(3) Repayments include the maturity of the Company's 2018 NIBC Credit Facility for $30.0 million. The Company is currently in discussions to refinance the 2018 NIBC Credit Facility.
Explanation of Variances on the Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2019
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $20.2 million compared to a net loss of $45.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:
|For the three months ended September 30,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|2020
|2019
|Vessel revenue
|$
|177,250
|$
|136,067
|Voyage expenses
|(592
|)
|(2,055
|)
|TCE revenue
|$
|176,658
|$
|134,012
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Vessel revenue
|$
|177,250
|$
|136,067
|$
|777,656
|$
|482,703
|Operating expenses
|Vessel operating costs
|(85,752
|)
|(70,967
|)
|(246,973
|)
|(209,119
|)
|Voyage expenses
|(592
|)
|(2,055
|)
|(7,718
|)
|(3,678
|)
|Charterhire
|—
|—
|—
|(4,399
|)
|Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels
|(49,377
|)
|(45,392
|)
|(144,320
|)
|(133,575
|)
|Depreciation - right of use assets
|(12,166
|)
|(6,250
|)
|(38,972
|)
|(14,280
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(15,861
|)
|(15,296
|)
|(51,870
|)
|(46,536
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(163,748
|)
|(139,960
|)
|(489,853
|)
|(411,587
|)
|Operating income
|13,502
|(3,893
|)
|287,803
|71,116
|Other (expense) and income, net
|Financial expenses
|(35,191
|)
|(42,865
|)
|(119,084
|)
|(138,948
|)
|Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes
|1,013
|—
|1,013
|—
|Financial income
|208
|1,582
|1,068
|7,426
|Other expenses, net
|285
|(113
|)
|(417
|)
|(126
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(33,685
|)
|(41,396
|)
|(117,420
|)
|(131,648
|)
|Net (loss) / income
|$
|(20,183
|)
|$
|(45,289
|)
|$
|170,383
|$
|(60,532
|)
|(Loss) / Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|3.11
|$
|(1.25
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|2.95
|$
|(1.25
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|54,905,361
|48,529,024
|54,800,402
|48,251,159
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)
|54,905,361
|48,529,024
|61,578,016
|48,251,159
(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 was included in the computation of diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as their effect was dilutive under the if-converted method. The dilutive effects of unvested shares of restricted stock and the potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|As of
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|218,095
|$
|202,303
|Accounts receivable
|59,814
|78,174
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,402
|13,855
|Inventories
|9,034
|8,646
|Total current assets
|299,345
|302,978
|Non-current assets
|Vessels and drydock
|4,044,288
|4,008,158
|Right of use assets
|819,444
|697,903
|Other assets
|71,422
|131,139
|Goodwill
|11,539
|11,539
|Restricted cash
|10,291
|12,293
|Total non-current assets
|4,956,984
|4,861,032
|Total assets
|$
|5,256,329
|$
|5,164,010
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|199,407
|$
|235,482
|Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels
|128,979
|122,229
|Lease liability - IFRS 16
|60,511
|63,946
|Accounts payable
|13,807
|23,122
|Accrued expenses
|31,709
|41,452
|Total current liabilities
|434,413
|486,231
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|981,631
|999,268
|Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels
|1,109,378
|1,195,494
|Lease liability - IFRS 16
|589,452
|506,028
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,680,461
|2,700,790
|Total liabilities
|3,114,874
|3,187,021
|Shareholders' equity
|Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:
|Share capital
|655
|646
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,849,635
|2,842,446
|Treasury shares
|(480,172
|)
|(467,057
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(228,663
|)
|(399,046
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,141,455
|1,976,989
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,256,329
|$
|5,164,010
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities
|Net income / (loss)
|$
|170,383
|$
|(60,532
|)
|Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
|144,320
|133,575
|Depreciation - right of use assets
|38,972
|14,280
|Amortization of restricted stock
|22,134
|20,707
|Amortization of deferred financing fees
|4,823
|5,673
|Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities
|1,268
|711
|Accretion of convertible notes
|6,623
|9,162
|Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations
|2,598
|2,725
|Gain on repurchases of convertible notes
|(1,013
|)
|—
|390,108
|126,301
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Increase in inventories
|(388
|)
|(1,231
|)
|Decrease in accounts receivable
|18,359
|8,060
|Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,452
|(1,023
|)
|Decrease / (increase) in other assets
|1,058
|(3,289
|)
|(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable
|(4,820
|)
|7,899
|(Decrease) / increase in accrued expenses
|(3,029
|)
|3,731
|12,632
|14,147
|Net cash inflow from operating activities
|402,740
|140,448
|Investing activities
|Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels)
|(152,614
|)
|(128,569
|)
|Net cash outflow from investing activities
|(152,614
|)
|(128,569
|)
|Financing activities
|Debt repayments
|(540,732
|)
|(230,123
|)
|Issuance of debt
|450,610
|—
|Debt issuance costs
|(11,011
|)
|(1,701
|)
|Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16
|(60,424
|)
|(18,450
|)
|Decrease / (increase) in restricted cash
|2,002
|(9
|)
|Repurchase / repayment of convertible notes
|(46,737
|)
|(144,974
|)
|Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock
|2,601
|50,000
|Equity issuance costs
|(26
|)
|(329
|)
|Dividends paid
|(17,502
|)
|(15,464
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(13,115
|)
|(1)
|Net cash outflow from financing activities
|(234,334
|)
|(361,051
|)
|Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|15,792
|(349,172
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,
|202,303
|593,652
|Cash and cash equivalents at September 30,
|$
|218,095
|$
|244,480
Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)
|$
|82,109
|$
|54,484
|$
|492,812
|$
|239,552
|Average Daily Results
|TCE per day(2)
|$
|15,100
|$
|13,560
|$
|22,447
|$
|15,538
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|6,950
|$
|6,449
|$
|6,649
|$
|6,426
|LR2
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|19,182
|$
|15,974
|$
|30,492
|$
|18,689
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|7,227
|$
|6,683
|$
|6,876
|$
|6,726
|Average number of vessels
|42.0
|38.2
|42.0
|38.1
|LR1
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|17,619
|$
|12,942
|$
|24,899
|$
|15,243
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|6,933
|$
|6,297
|$
|6,834
|$
|6,350
|Average number of vessels
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|MR
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|13,512
|$
|13,531
|$
|18,515
|$
|14,246
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|6,829
|$
|6,220
|$
|6,472
|$
|6,230
|Average number of vessels
|62.0
|48.5
|61.6
|48.3
|Handymax
|TCE per revenue day (2)
|$
|9,892
|$
|9,760
|$
|16,990
|$
|13,057
|Vessel operating costs per day(3)
|$
|6,736
|$
|6,642
|$
|6,605
|$
|6,375
|Average number of vessels
|18.1
|21.0
|20.0
|21.0
|Fleet data
|Average number of vessels
|134.1
|119.7
|135.6
|119.3
|Drydock
|Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|$
|32,809
|$
|68,881
|$
|152,614
|$
|128,569
|(1)
|See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
|(2)
|Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
|(3)
|Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.
Fleet list as of November 4, 2020
|Vessel Name
|Year Built
|DWT
|Ice class
|Employment
|Vessel type
|Scrubber
|Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels
|1
|STI Brixton
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|2
|STI Comandante
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|3
|STI Pimlico
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|4
|STI Hackney
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|5
|STI Acton
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|6
|STI Fulham
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|7
|STI Camden
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|8
|STI Battersea
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|9
|STI Wembley
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|10
|STI Finchley
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|11
|STI Clapham
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|12
|STI Poplar
|2014
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|13
|STI Hammersmith
|2015
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|14
|STI Rotherhithe
|2015
|38,734
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|15
|STI Amber
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|16
|STI Topaz
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|17
|STI Ruby
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|18
|STI Garnet
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|19
|STI Onyx
|2012
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|20
|STI Fontvieille
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|21
|STI Ville
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|22
|STI Duchessa
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|23
|STI Opera
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|24
|STI Texas City
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|25
|STI Meraux
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|26
|STI San Antonio
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|27
|STI Venere
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|28
|STI Virtus
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|29
|STI Aqua
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|30
|STI Dama
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|31
|STI Benicia
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|32
|STI Regina
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|33
|STI St. Charles
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|34
|STI Mayfair
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|35
|STI Yorkville
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|36
|STI Milwaukee
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|37
|STI Battery
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|38
|STI Soho
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|39
|STI Memphis
|2014
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|40
|STI Tribeca
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|41
|STI Gramercy
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|42
|STI Bronx
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|43
|STI Pontiac
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|44
|STI Manhattan
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|45
|STI Queens
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|46
|STI Osceola
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|47
|STI Notting Hill
|2015
|49,687
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|48
|STI Seneca
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|49
|STI Westminster
|2015
|49,687
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|50
|STI Brooklyn
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|51
|STI Black Hawk
|2015
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|52
|STI Galata
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|53
|STI Bosphorus
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|54
|STI Leblon
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|55
|STI La Boca
|2017
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|56
|STI San Telmo
|2017
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|57
|STI Donald C Trauscht
|2017
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|58
|STI Esles II
|2018
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|59
|STI Jardins
|2018
|49,990
|1B
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|60
|STI Magic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|61
|STI Majestic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|62
|STI Mystery
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|63
|STI Marvel
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|64
|STI Magnetic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|65
|STI Millennia
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|66
|STI Master
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|67
|STI Mythic
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|68
|STI Marshall
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|69
|STI Modest
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|70
|STI Maverick
|2019
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|71
|STI Miracle
|2020
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|72
|STI Maestro
|2020
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|73
|STI Mighty
|2020
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|74
|STI Maximus
|2020
|50,000
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Yes
|75
|STI Excel
|2015
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|76
|STI Excelsior
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|77
|STI Expedite
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|78
|STI Exceed
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|79
|STI Executive
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|80
|STI Excellence
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|81
|STI Experience
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Not Yet Installed
|82
|STI Express
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|83
|STI Precision
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|84
|STI Prestige
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|85
|STI Pride
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|86
|STI Providence
|2016
|74,000
|—
|SLR1P (3)
|LR1
|Yes
|87
|STI Elysees
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|88
|STI Madison
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|89
|STI Park
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|90
|STI Orchard
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|91
|STI Sloane
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|92
|STI Broadway
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|93
|STI Condotti
|2014
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|94
|STI Rose
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|95
|STI Veneto
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|96
|STI Alexis
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|97
|STI Winnie
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|98
|STI Oxford
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|99
|STI Lauren
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|100
|STI Connaught
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|101
|STI Spiga
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|102
|STI Savile Row
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|103
|STI Kingsway
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|104
|STI Carnaby
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|105
|STI Solidarity
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|106
|STI Lombard
|2015
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|107
|STI Grace
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|108
|STI Jermyn
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|109
|STI Sanctity
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|110
|STI Solace
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|111
|STI Stability
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|112
|STI Steadfast
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|113
|STI Supreme
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Not Yet Installed
|114
|STI Symphony
|2016
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|115
|STI Gallantry
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|116
|STI Goal
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|117
|STI Nautilus
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|118
|STI Guard
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|119
|STI Guide
|2016
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|120
|STI Selatar
|2017
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|121
|STI Rambla
|2017
|109,999
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|122
|STI Gauntlet
|2017
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|123
|STI Gladiator
|2017
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|124
|STI Gratitude
|2017
|113,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|125
|STI Lobelia
|2019
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|126
|STI Lotus
|2019
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|127
|STI Lily
|2019
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|128
|STI Lavender
|2019
|110,000
|—
|SLR2P (4)
|LR2
|Yes
|129
|Sky
|2007
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|(5
|)
|130
|Steel
|2008
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|(5
|)
|131
|Stone I
|2008
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|(5
|)
|132
|Style
|2008
|37,847
|1A
|SHTP (1)
|Handymax
|N/A
|(5
|)
|133
|STI Beryl
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|(6
|)
|134
|STI Le Rocher
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|(6
|)
|135
|STI Larvotto
|2013
|49,990
|—
|SMRP (2)
|MR
|Not Yet Installed
|(6
|)
|Total owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT
|9,374,548
|(1
|)
|This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(2
|)
|This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(3
|)
|This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(4
|)
|This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
|(5
|)
|In March 2019, we entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel. The term of the agreement is for two years at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day. The agreement is expected to expire on March 31, 2021.
|(6
|)
|In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.
Dividend Policy
The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.
The Company's dividends paid during 2019 and 2020 were as follows:
|Date paid
|Dividends per common
share
|March 2019
|$
|0.100
|June 2019
|$
|0.100
|September 2019
|$
|0.100
|December 2019
|$
|0.100
|March 2020
|$
|0.100
|June 2020
|$
|0.100
|September 2020
|$
|0.100
On November 3, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about December 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2020 (the record date). As of November 4, 2020, there were 58,000,147 common shares of the Company outstanding.
$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program
In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were issued in May 2020, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.
In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities. The aforementioned repurchases of common stock and our convertible notes were executed under the previous securities repurchase program which has since been terminated and any future purchases of the Company's securities will be made under the new $250 million securities repurchase program.
About Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 135 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.9 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.
Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information
This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.
TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2019". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)
|For the three months ended September 30, 2020
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(20,183
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|Adjustment:
|Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities
|955
|0.02
|0.02
|Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes
|(1,013
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(20,241
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|For the three months ended September 30, 2019
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(45,289
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|$
|(0.93
|)
|Adjustment:
|Deferred financing fees write-off
|443
|0.01
|0.01
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(44,846
|)
|$
|(0.92
|)
|$
|(0.92
|)
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2020
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net income
|$
|170,383
|$
|3.11
|$
|2.95
|Adjustments:
|Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities
|1,268
|0.02
|0.02
|Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes
|(1,013
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|170,638
|$
|3.11
|$
|2.95
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2019
|Per share
|Per share
|In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data
|Amount
|basic
|diluted
|Net loss
|$
|(60,532
|)
|$
|(1.25
|)
|$
|(1.25
|)
|Adjustment:
|Deferred financing fees write-off
|718
|0.01
|0.01
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(59,814
|)
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|(1.24
|)
Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|In thousands of U.S. dollars
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net (loss) / income
|$
|(20,183
|)
|$
|(45,289
|)
|$
|170,383
|$
|(60,532
|)
|Financial expenses
|35,191
|42,865
|119,084
|138,948
|Financial income
|(208
|)
|(1,582
|)
|(1,068
|)
|(7,426
|)
|Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels
|49,377
|45,392
|144,320
|133,575
|Depreciation - right of use assets
|12,166
|6,250
|38,972
|14,280
|Amortization of restricted stock
|6,779
|6,848
|22,134
|20,707
|Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes
|(1,013
|)
|—
|(1,013
|)
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|82,109
|$
|54,484
|$
|492,812
|$
|239,552
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.
The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.
