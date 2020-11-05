Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Power Steering Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Electric Power Steering Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing vehicle production, growing vehicle sales and stringent government regulations in the country. Furthermore, measures taken by the automakers to reduce the weight and complexity, is positively influencing the electric power steering market of India.
The Indian Electric Power Steering Market is further segmented based on steering type, component type, vehicle type and mechanism type. Based on type, the market is segmented into C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS. Rack EPS is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the market due to increasing installation rate of electric power steering in commercial vehicles since R-EPS is mostly used in heavy commercial vehicles. Moreover, vehicle emission regulations in India will further drive the market growth in the country.
Years considered for this report:
Competitive Landscape
Companies operating in the market are using inorganic strategies such as partnership, mergers & collaboration to increase their share in the market.
Company Profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Electric Power Steering Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Product Awareness
5.2. Product Pricing
5.3. Product Quality
5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs
6. India Electric Power Steering Market Overview
7. India Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS)
7.2.2. By Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearings)
7.2.3. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Off-the-Road Vehicles)
7.2.4. By Mechanism (Collapsible EPS and Rigid EPS)
7.2.5. By Company
7.2.6. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. India Passenger Cars Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Component
9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
10. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
11. India OTR Electric Power Steering Market Outlook
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Denso Corporation
17.2. Mando Corporation
17.3. Robert Bosch GMBH
17.4. Showa Corporation
17.5. JTEKT Corporation
17.6. Hyundai Mobis
17.7. NSK Ltd
17.8. Mitsubishi Corporation
17.9. Sona Koyo Steering System
17.10. Nexteer
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/no5m7d
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: