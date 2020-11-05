Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Power Steering Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Electric Power Steering Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years



The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing vehicle production, growing vehicle sales and stringent government regulations in the country. Furthermore, measures taken by the automakers to reduce the weight and complexity, is positively influencing the electric power steering market of India.



The Indian Electric Power Steering Market is further segmented based on steering type, component type, vehicle type and mechanism type. Based on type, the market is segmented into C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS. Rack EPS is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the market due to increasing installation rate of electric power steering in commercial vehicles since R-EPS is mostly used in heavy commercial vehicles. Moreover, vehicle emission regulations in India will further drive the market growth in the country.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Competitive Landscape



Companies operating in the market are using inorganic strategies such as partnership, mergers & collaboration to increase their share in the market.



Company Profiles

Denso Corporation

Mando Corporation

Robert Bosch GMBH

Showa Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

NSK Ltd

Mitsubishi Corporation

Sona Koyo Steering System

Nexteer

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Electric Power Steering Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Product Pricing

5.3. Product Quality

5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. India Electric Power Steering Market Overview



7. India Electric Power Steering Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (C-EPS, P-EPS and R-EPS)

7.2.2. By Component (Steering Column, Steering Wheel, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit, Electric Motor and Bearings)

7.2.3. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Off-the-Road Vehicles)

7.2.4. By Mechanism (Collapsible EPS and Rigid EPS)

7.2.5. By Company

7.2.6. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. India Passenger Cars Electric Power Steering Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Component



9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook



10. India Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Electric Power Steering Market Outlook



11. India OTR Electric Power Steering Market Outlook



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Denso Corporation

17.2. Mando Corporation

17.3. Robert Bosch GMBH

17.4. Showa Corporation

17.5. JTEKT Corporation

17.6. Hyundai Mobis

17.7. NSK Ltd

17.8. Mitsubishi Corporation

17.9. Sona Koyo Steering System

17.10. Nexteer



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/no5m7d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900