OTTAWA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today its third quarter (Q3) financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

“We are experiencing rebounding momentum as evidenced by our third quarter recurring revenue increase of 16% over Q3 2019 and 4% over Q2 2020. We increased our Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) Base to $17 million at September 30, 2020 representing 5% growth over the June 30, 2020 balance. We continued strong enterprise expansion and customers with more than $100,000 of ARR each represented 39% of that base, up from 35% a year ago,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “We also solidified our financial position, finishing the quarter with $5.7 million in cash, and since quarter end we received an additional CAD $1,957,500 in proceeds from the exercise of warrants. We also recently replaced our legacy mezzanine debt with a senior credit facility to provide lower rates and more financial flexibility over the longer term.”

Mr. Pombo continued “These results provide further evidence that our strategic role as a platform for frontline workers is being acknowledged by the market. We are pleased to be featured in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Low-Code Application Development Platforms. Additionally, we were named the leader in G2’s Mobile Forms Automation Software category, determined by verified customer reviews. This strong market position is the result of listening to our customers’ feedback and continuing to invest in our platform to offer the most advanced capabilities without sacrificing ease of use. That fundamental formula is working.”

Financial Highlights – 20 20 Third Quarter

Recurring revenue in Q3 2020 increased by 16% to $4.06 million compared to $3.50 million in Q3 2019 and increased by 4% compared to $3.89 million in Q2 2020.

Total revenue for Q3 2020 increased by 19% to $4.55 million compared to $3.84 million in Q3 2019 and increased by 9% compared to $4.16 million in Q2 2020.

Gross margin for Q3 2020 was 82% of total revenue compared to 84% in Q3 2019 and 88% in Q2 2020. Gross margin on recurring revenue was 91% for Q3 2020 compared to 90% in Q3 2019 and 93% in Q2 2020.

Operating loss for Q3 2020 was $0.49 million, up from an operating loss of $0.46 million in Q3 2019 and down from operating income of $0.35 million in Q2 2020. Second quarter gross margins and operating income were positively impacted by COVID-19 government assistance of $0.6 million. No COVID-19 assistance was recognized during the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss for Q3 2020 was $0.61 million, up from a net loss of $0.42 million in Q3 2019 and down from net income of $0.21 million in Q2 2020.

As at September 30, 2020, ProntoForms’ cash and net working capital balances were $5.68 million and $0.70 million respectively, compared to $5.70 million and $3.37 million as at December 31, 2019.

Subsequent to quarter end CAD $1,957,500 was received from the exercise of warrants. Also, a new CAD $6 million senior credit facility was entered and partially drawn to settle existing obligations to BDC Capital Inc.

Recent Operational Highlights

Notable contract expansions from enterprise customers:



○ One of the United States’ largest utility companies expanded their ARR to $1.25M. The utility company uses the solution to improve heavy asset installation, maintenance, and service, as well as improve adherence to stringent work and environmental guidelines.

○ A global manufacturer of solar power products expanded their ARR commitment to $98K. The manufacturer uses the solution to improve asset installation and maintenance processes to increase product uptime and customer satisfaction.

○ A leading utility services provider expanded their commitment to $139K. ProntoForms enables over 200 of their technicians to reliably handle complex large asset installations and maintenance within compliance.

○ A leading cable services provider in the United States expanded their commitment to over $200K ARR. The ProntoForms platform is used to create custom apps supporting field technicians to reliably install and maintain assets deployed in customer locations.

○ An oil and gas exploration company, a division of a Fortune 20 company, expanded its ARR commitment to $96K. The company creates custom apps with ProntoForms to improve site operations as well as ensure technicians meet strict requirements for health, safety, and environmental compliance.

ProntoForms hosted its annual user conference, EMPOWER’20, with over 640 registrants. It featured product experts and multiple customer speakers from Fortune 500 companies.

ProntoForms was featured in Gartner’s Low-Code Application Platform Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row. It was one of 19 platforms chosen from a pool of 300 competitive platforms.

○ Link to the report: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3991199

G2 named ProntoForms the leader in Mobile Forms Automation Software for Fall 2020, retaining this ranking for the 9th time. ProntoForms was rated a 92 through real-time user satisfaction ratings, 33 points above the nearest competitor in the Enterprise segment. G2 also awarded ProntoForms the High Performer badge for Low-Code Development Platforms and the highest relationship rating available for products included in the Mobile Forms Automation Software category.

○ Link to report: https://www.g2.com/categories/mobile-forms-automation#grid

ProntoForms, with Service Council, hosted an invitation-only executive Zoom event on the topic of digital transformation in the heavy manufacturing industry. The event included a keynote from the CIO of one of the world's largest elevator companies and a panel discussion moderated by the North American Innovation Director for Field Services of a global brand diesel engine manufacturer.

○ Link to recorded event: https://www.prontoforms.com/solutions/mobile-apps-heavy-manufacturing

ProntoForms launched the new Teamwork feature that increases collaboration between field technicians. Forms can now be submitted as incomplete and reassigned or continued by other technicians with all data aggregated into one data record. This feature is highly sought after by organizations with sophisticated asset processes that involve multiple technicians.

ProntoForms released a new COVID-19 response solution blueprint that helps organizations accelerate custom app deployments to respond to new health and safety measures. The blueprint combines industry best practices and app building expertise that accelerates deployment from months to days.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value, the revenues anticipated to be received by the Company from recent contracts referred to above and anticipated market trends are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s business and value may not grow as anticipated or at all, revenue anticipated from contracts may not be received due to many risks, including factors specific to the customer, and anticipated market trends may not occur or continue. Historical growth levels and results may not be indicative of future growth levels or results. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. There are a number of risk factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those described herein. Please see “Risk Factors Affecting Future Results” in the Company’s annual management discussion and analysis dated April 10, 2019 found at www.sedar.com for a discussion of such factors. Please also refer to the Company’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a description of how the Company determines and uses ARR. ARR is a key performance indicator used by the Company and is not meant as an indication such amounts will necessarily be included in revenues in any given fiscal year.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ProntoForms Corporation Condensed interim consolidated statements of net and comprehensive loss For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in United States dollars) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenue Recurring revenue 4,056,073 3,502,035 11,888,948 9,965,565 Professional and other services 494,364 337,966 1,066,547 1,067,888 4,550,437 3,840,001 12,955,495 11,033,453 Cost of Revenue Recurring revenue 370,730 336,224 968,395 1,037,298 Professional and other services 450,433 294,584 964,533 849,376 821,163 630,808 1,932,928 1,886,674 Gross Margin 3,729,274 3,209,193 11,022,567 9,146,779 Expenses Research and development 1,480,276 1,229,575 3,823,516 3,514,823 Selling and marketing 1,991,105 1,790,166 5,402,342 4,893,993 General and administrative 750,383 648,942 2,179,434 2,013,026 4,221,764 3,668,683 11,405,292 10,421,842 Loss from operations (492,490 ) (459,490 ) (382,725 ) (1,275,063 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (14,221 ) 33,839 108,884 (19,306 ) Interest and accretion (101,743 ) (97,163 ) (293,300 ) (281,014 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (1,257 ) 101,703 (2,794 ) 91,296 Net loss and comprehensive loss (609,711 ) (421,111 ) (569,935 ) (1,484,087 ) Net comprehensive loss per common share basic and diluted (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares basic and diluted 117,666,390 115,545,497 118,536,260 111,404,404 Share-based compensation included in accounts: Cost of revenue 11,823 10,548 41,520 32,890 Research and development 46,455 28,887 98,373 61,449 Selling and marketing 38,762 15,191 107,587 83,315 General and administrative 50,975 26,616 146,804 97,420 148,015 81,242 394,284 275,074





ProntoForms Corporation Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in United States dollars) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,684,821 5,700,003 Accounts receivable 2,242,143 2,538,530 Investment tax credits receivable 13,686 185,213 Unbilled receivables 342,146 197,264 Related party loan receivable 80,556 82,694 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,142,094 1,031,390 9,505,446 9,735,094 Property, plant and equipment 421,046 481,242 Right-of-use asset 721,428 912,399 10,647,920 11,128,735 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,195,623 2,493,913 Deferred revenue 3,490,548 3,562,816 Derivative liability - current portion 75,235 65,041 Long-term debt - current portion 2,789,484 - Lease obligation - current portion 253,299 246,517 8,804,189 6,368,287 Long-term debt - 2,717,146 Lease obligation 533,963 745,599 Derivative liability - 61,524 9,338,152 9,892,556 Shareholders' equity Share capital 25,505,822 25,069,032 Contributed surplus 864,907 864,907 Share-based payment reserve 3,552,694 3,345,960 Warrant reserve 692,960 692,960 Deficit (29,491,050 ) (28,921,115 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 184,435 184,435 1,309,768 1,236,179 10,647,920 11,128,735



