—ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) PDUFA date December 3, 2020—
—Approval decisions expected in Japan in December 2020, EU in early 2021—
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update.
“We are 28 days from our PDUFA date and we are ready to launch ORLADEYO to bring HAE patients the oral, once-daily medicine they have been waiting for to prevent attacks, reduce their burden of therapy and live a normal life,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst.
“In addition to this commercial transformation of the company, and the revenue it brings, our pipeline of BioCryst-discovered molecules continues to advance, with several upcoming near-term data readouts,” Stonehouse added.
Program Updates and Key Milestones
Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Program – ORLADEYO: Oral, once-daily treatment for prevention of HAE attacks
Complement Oral Factor D Inhibitor Program – BCX9930
Coronavirus Antiviral Program – Galidesivir (BCX4430)
Additional Updates
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, total revenues were $6.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in collaboration revenue under U.S. government development contracts and higher peramivir product sales to our commercial partners.
Research and development (R&D) expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $30.2 million from $25.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased spending on our complement-mediated diseases and galidesivir programs.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $17.2 million, compared to $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased spending on commercial and medical affairs activities to support the U.S. commercial launch of ORLADEYO.
Interest expense was $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $46.1 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $37.6 million, or $0.34 per share, for the third quarter of 2019.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $148.5 million at September 30, 2020, and reflect an increase from $137.8 million at December 31, 2019. Operating cash use for the third quarter of 2020 was $43.1 million. Net operating cash use for the first nine months of 2020 was $98.0 million, as compared to $77.9 million for the first nine months of 2019.
Financial Outlook for 2020
BioCryst continues to expect full year 2020 net operating cash use to be in the range of $150 to $165 million, and its operating expenses to be in the range of $180 to $195 million. The company’s operating expense range excludes equity-based compensation expense due to the difficulty in reliably projecting this expense, as it is impacted by the volatility and price of the company’s stock, as well as by the vesting of the company’s outstanding performance-based stock options.
Conference Call and Webcast
BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat), an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, galidesivir, a potential treatment for COVID-19, Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance or achievements. These statements are identified by use of terms such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” “project,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which could create challenges in all aspects of BioCryst’s business, including without limitation delays, stoppages, difficulties and increased expenses with respect to BioCryst’s and its partners’ development, regulatory processes and supply chains, negatively impact BioCryst’s ability to access the capital or credit markets to finance its operations, or have the effect of heightening many of the risks described below or in the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission; developing and commercializing ORLADEYO or any HAE product candidate may take longer or may be more expensive than planned; ongoing and future preclinical and clinical development of BCX9930, BCX9250 and galidesivir may not have positive results; BioCryst may not be able to enroll the required number of subjects in planned clinical trials of product candidates; BioCryst may not advance human clinical trials with product candidates as expected; government contracts contain certain terms and conditions, including termination provisions, that subject BioCryst to additional risks; the FDA, EMA, PMDA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to such product candidates, or may withhold market approval for product candidates; product candidates, if approved, may not achieve market acceptance; BioCryst’s ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates, manage its growth, and compete effectively; risks related to the international expansion of BioCryst’s business; and actual financial results may not be consistent with expectations, including that 2020 operating expenses and cash usage may not be within management's expected ranges. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all of which identify important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s projections and forward-looking statements.
|BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|(in thousands, except per share)
|Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Product sales
|$
|2,478
|$
|335
|$
|2,696
|$
|2,014
|Royalty revenue
|254
|508
|2,243
|3,526
|Collaborative and other research and development
|3,370
|932
|8,857
|3,570
|Total revenues
|6,102
|1,775
|13,796
|9,110
|Expenses:
|Cost of product sales
|1,517
|-
|1,517
|1,399
|Research and development
|30,245
|25,120
|87,610
|80,294
|Selling, general and administrative
|17,195
|11,735
|46,943
|26,632
|Royalty
|9
|18
|78
|131
|Total operating expenses
|48,966
|36,873
|136,148
|108,456
|Loss from operations
|(42,864
|)
|(35,098
|)
|(122,352
|)
|(99,346
|)
|Interest and other income and expense
|(312
|)
|402
|8,892
|1,545
|Interest expense
|(2,927
|)
|(3,044
|)
|(8,892
|)
|(8,805
|)
|(Loss) gain on foreign currency derivative
|(12
|)
|148
|31
|331
|Net loss
|$
|(46,115
|)
|$
|(37,592
|)
|$
|(122,321
|)
|$
|(106,275
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(0.96
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|176,521
|110,416
|164,127
|110,308
|Balance Sheet Data (in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Note 1)
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|146,321
|$
|136,226
|Restricted cash
|2,213
|1,551
|Receivables from collaborations
|5,422
|22,146
|Total assets
|176,226
|175,282
|Non-recourse notes payable
|29,890
|29,561
|Senior credit facility
|46,041
|50,309
|Accumulated deficit
|(962,949
|)
|(840,628
|)
|Stockholders’ equity
|33,637
|38,252
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|176,566
|154,082
|Note 1: Derived from audited financial statements.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Durham, North Carolina, UNITED STATES
