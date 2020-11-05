MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2020 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2020 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $369.1 million in Q3 2020 compared to $344.0 million in Q3 2019 excluding the divested Mexico business in 2019, an increase of $25.1 million or 7.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $44.0 million in Q3 2019, an increase of 5.1%.
  • TAD Sherbrooke site near completion and remains on time and on budget.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2021.         

“We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflects strong North American sales momentum in our consumer business while reinvesting in key areas for future growth. The Away-From-Home segment continued to face challenging end-market conditions. As we enter the ninth month of Covid-19, our focus has been and continues to be on the safety of our people while ensuring we maintain business continuity during this unprecedented tissue demand. I am pleased with the work we have done in both areas,” stated KP Tissue Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Two years ago, we launched our OpEx Program with the objective to drive more capacity, asset reliability and cost savings. The level of engagement has been exceptional, leading to a shift to a culture of excellence. Clearly, this has allowed us to navigate through the pandemic in a much stronger position. By the end of 2020, we anticipate reaching the top-end of our goal of $15-20 million in cost savings on a run rate basis.

“The new TAD Sherbrooke facility is near completion and remains on time and on budget. As we finalize our commercial plans, we anticipate strong demand for this output across North American customers. This new production facility will alleviate some of the capacity constraints of recent quarters and will enhance our competitive position in the paper towel category, supported by positive consumer trends for the foreseeable future.

I would like to thank the entire Kruger Products team for their continued dedication during these uncertain times as well as managing through the unpredictable and volatile market conditions. We look forward to 2021 as we continue to grow and invest in our business while welcoming our new TAD facility,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook
Demand for our products is expected to remain healthy in the Consumer segment and a slow recovery in the Away-From-Home segment. For the fourth quarter, we expect Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be below both Q3 2020 and Q4 2019, as we intend to reinvest in our brands and our business, while incurring extra costs to meet the high demand.

KPLP Q3 2020 Financial Results
Revenue was $369.1 million in Q3 2020 compared to $369.4 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million or 0.1%. Excluding revenue of $25.4 million from the divested Mexico business revenue from Q3 2019, revenue increased by $25.1 million or 7.3%. Revenue was favourably impacted primarily by COVID-19 buying activity, with volume increasing in the Consumer segment in Canada and the U.S. and decreasing in the AFH segment.

Cost of sales was $307.7 million in Q3 2020 compared to $317.0 million in Q3 2019, a decrease of $9.3 million or 2.9%. Excluding the divested Mexico business, Q3 2020 cost of sales increased by $15.2 million or 5.2%. On a volume adjusted basis, manufacturing costs decreased slightly compared to Q3 2019, primarily due to lower pulp costs, operational transformation initiatives (“OpEx”) that increased production efficiency, and the COVID-19 transition to a reduced sku production environment. These cost decreases were partially offset by inflation, increased outsourcing costs compared to Q3 2019 required to meet continuing demand and additional manufacturing overhead costs, in part due to precautions taken in our manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 83.4% in Q3 2020 compared to 85.8% in Q3 2019.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $31.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $25.8 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $5.4 million or 21.4%. The increase compared to Q3 2019 was primarily due to increased investment in marketing to support the brands, higher compensation and personnel related costs, and increased spending on Information Technology. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.5% in Q3 2020 compared to 7.0% in Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.2 million in Q3 2020 compared to $44.0 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $2.2 million or 5.1%. The increase was primarily due to the favourable sales impact and product mix, and slightly lower cost of sales as described above. The increases were partially offset by higher SG&A costs.

Net income was $18.5 million in Q3 2020 compared to $10.5 million in Q3 2019, an increase of $8.0 million. The increase was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA as discussed above and lower consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, interest expense, restructuring costs and income taxes, partially offset by higher depreciation expense.

KPLP Q3 2020 Financing Activity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the Senior Credit Facility within covenant limitations, was $298.8 million as of September 30, 2020. In addition, $34.0 million of cash was held by KPSI and committed to the TAD Sherbrooke Project.

KPT Q3 2020 Financial Results
KPT had net income of $0.8 million in Q3 2020. Included in net income was $2.7 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.6 million.

Dividends on Common Shares                                                     
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone:  1-877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 12, 2020 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 6068964.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 12, 2020.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.  For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19”, as a global pandemic. This has resulted in local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses in the United States of America and Canada resulting in an economic slowdown. Equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness and the local governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. There is significant uncertainty as to the likely effects of this outbreak. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments to quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the TAD Sherbrooke Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

 

 
Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  $  $ 
Assets   
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents117,469  93,141 
 Trade and other receivables97,222  89,236 
 Receivables from related parties643  59 
 Current portion of advances to partners4,066  80 
 Inventories200,480  190,686 
 Income tax recoverable587  466 
 Prepaid expenses12,018  8,341 
  432,485  382,009 
Non-current assets   
 Property, plant and equipment1,125,759  935,010 
 Right-of-use assets96,157  97,582 
 Other long-term assets10  1,766 
 Goodwill160,939  160,939 
 Intangible assets15,766  15,317 
 Deferred income taxes25,757  30,988 
Total assets1,856,873  1,623,611 
     
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
 Trade and other payables289,547  242,357 
 Payables to related parties6,588  6,809 
 Income tax payable573  325 
 Distributions payable11,847  11,393 
 Current portion of provisions5,158  759 
 Current portion of long-term debt4,937  4,937 
 Current portion of lease liabilities20,813  18,080 
  339,463  284,660 
Non-current liabilities   
 Long-term debt705,036  586,125 
 Lease liabilities96,944  100,682 
 Provisions5,935  6,148 
 Pensions184,280  140,674 
 Post-retirement benefits61,725  57,005 
 Liabilities to non-unitholders1,393,383  1,175,294 
 Current portion of Partnership units liability21,155  5,103 
 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability128,160  138,412 
 Total Partnership units liability 149,315  143,515 
Total liabilities1,542,698  1,318,809 
     
Equity   
 Partnership units434,308  408,978 
 Deficit(207,052) (183,188)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income86,919  79,012 
Total equity314,175  304,802 
Total equity and liabilities1,856,873  1,623,611 
     


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Revenue 369,103  369,358  1,131,012  1,086,009 
        
Expenses       
Cost of sales307,733  317,053  932,255  962,884 
Selling, general and administrative expenses31,267  25,751  91,393  73,177 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets-  1  1  7 
Restructuring costs, net52  1,549  1,273  1,846 
        
Operating income30,051  25,004  106,090  48,095 
        
Interest expense9,746  11,445  31,659  34,175 
Other expense2,477  2,344  10,629  4,057 
        
Income before income taxes17,828  11,215  63,802  9,863 
        
Income taxes (627) 728  8,055  1,656 
        
Net income for the period18,455  10,487  55,747  8,207 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net income:       
Remeasurements of pensions(4,142) (9,718) (40,797) (60,130)
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits(439) (421) (3,827) (6,752)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income:       
Cumulative translation adjustment(6,320) 4,037  7,907  (8,476)
        
Total other comprehensive loss for the period(10,901) (6,102) (36,717) (75,358)
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period7,554  4,385  19,030  (67,151)
        


Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income for the period18,455  10,487  55,747  8,207 
Items not affecting cash       
Depreciation15,537  14,637  48,497  43,533 
Amortization411  373  1,184  1,105 
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment38  -  87  (5)
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability5,863  1,547  10,903  4,641 
Loss on sale of shares-  586  -  586 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss(3,386) 488  86  (1,170)
Change in fair value of derivatives-  (277) (360) - 
Interest expense9,746  11,445  31,659  34,175 
Pension and post-retirement benefits3,647  3,074  11,121  8,275 
Provisions2,538  2,764  6,137  3,437 
Income taxes(627) 728  8,055  1,656 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets-  1  1  7 
Total items not affecting cash33,767  35,366  117,370  96,240 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital1,051  11,851  27,086  (32,955)
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(3,855) (4,488) (11,793) (11,641)
Provisions paid(183) (388) (2,054) (860)
Income tax payments(1,795) (817) (1,808) (2,414)
        
Net cash from operating activities47,440  52,011  184,548  56,577 
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities       
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(5,307) (6,992) (12,758) (19,272)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(62,105) (52,252) (194,118) (94,460)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(2,963) (754) (7,167) (2,207)
Purchases of software(40) (123) (1,633) (1,457)
Proceeds on sale of shares-  3,314  992  3,314 
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment-  -  -  5 
        
Net cash used in investing activities(70,415) (56,807) (214,684) (114,077)
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities       
Proceeds from long-term debt61,211  (11,203) 193,538  23,985 
Repayment of long-term debt(50,819) (2,078) (84,520) (9,364)
Payment of deferred financing fees(7) (927) (500) (1,280)
Payment of lease liabilities(4,589) (4,347) (14,506) (12,613)
Interest paid on long-term debt(140) (6,101) (21,762) (20,048)
Distributions and advances paid, net(8,151) (3,442) (18,372) (8,986)
        
Net cash from (used in) financing activities(2,495) (28,098) 53,878  (28,306)
        
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash        
equivalents held in foreign currency(1,249) (134) 586  (1,671)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period(26,719) (33,028) 24,328  (87,477)
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period144,188  115,435  93,141  169,884 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period117,469  82,407  117,469  82,407 
        


Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Segment Information       
        
Segment Revenue       
Consumer319,869  305,033  971,400  900,881 
AFH49,234  64,325  159,612  185,128 
            
Total segment revenue369,103  369,358  1,131,012  1,086,009 
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Consumer55,264  45,985  179,193  111,432 
AFH(3,466) (1,919) (6,632) (11,548)
Corporate and other costs(5,550) (55) (10,939) (834)
            
Total Adjusted EBITDA46,248  44,011  161,622  99,050 
        
Reconciliation to Net Income:       
        
Depreciation and amortization15,948  15,010  49,681  44,638 
Interest expense9,746  11,445  31,659  34,175 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability5,863  1,547  10,903  4,641 
Change in fair value of derivatives-  (277) (360) - 
(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment38  -  87  (5)
Loss on sale of non-financial assets-  1  1  7 
Loss on sale of shares-  586  -  586 
Restructuring costs, net52  1,549  1,273  1,846 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss(3,386) 488  86  (1,170)
Consulting costs       
related to operational transformation initiatives-  2,332  4,331  3,615 
Corporate development related costs159  115  159  854 
        
Income before income taxes17,828  11,215  63,802  9,863 
        
Income taxes(627) 728  8,055  1,656 
        
Net income18,455  10,487  55,747  8,207 
        
Geographic Revenue       
        
Canada223,272  213,179  671,805  618,758 
US145,831  130,769  459,207  390,345 
Mexico-  25,410  -  76,906 
            
Total revenue369,103  369,358  1,131,012  1,086,009 
        


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 September 30, 2020  December 31, 2019 
 $  $ 
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Distributions receivable1,751  1,733 
Receivable from Partnership73  247 
 1,824  1,980 
    
Non-current assets   
Investment in associate75,391  81,052 
    
Total Assets77,215  83,032 
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Dividend payable1,751  1,733 
Current portion of advances from Partnership629  80 
Income tax payable1,697  944 
 4,077  2,757 
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred income taxes1,119  3,158 
    
Total liabilities5,196  5,915 
    
Equity   
    
Common shares20,015  18,997 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(107,940) (100,696)
Accumulated other comprehensive income15,125  13,997 
    
Total equity72,019  77,117 
    
Total liabilities and equity77,215  83,032 
    


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Loss
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		 
 $  $  $  $ 
        
Equity income (loss)1,355  215  4,155  (3,022)
        
Dilution gain77  134  528  365 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes1,432  349  4,683  (2,657)
        
Income taxes667  729  2,340  2,258 
        
Net income (loss) for the period765  (380) 2,343  (4,915)
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
net of tax expense (recovery)       
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):       
Remeasurements of pensions(355) (909) (4,010) (7,459)
Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits(39) (55) (348) (641)
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):      
Cumulative translation adjustment(1,003) 637  1,128  (1,475)
        
Total other comprehensive loss for the period(1,397) (327) (3,230) (9,575)
        
Comprehensive loss for the period(632) (707) (887) (14,490)
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share                           0.08                            (0.04)                            0.24                            (0.52)
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                  9,721,047                     9,568,649                     9,688,788                     9,516,687  
        


KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  3-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2020		  9-month
period ended
September 30, 2019		 
 $  $  $  $ 
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities       
Net income (loss) for the period765  (380) 2,343  (4,915)
Items not affecting cash       
Equity (income) loss(1,355) (215) (4,155) 3,022 
Dilution gain(77) (134) (528) (365)
Income taxes667  729  2,340  2,258 
Total items not affecting cash(765) 380  (2,343) 4,915 
        
Net change in non-cash working capital-  168  94  168 
Tax payments(269) -  (1,504) - 
Tax Distribution-  -  781  - 
Advances received (paid)269  (168) 629  (168)
        
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  -  -  - 
        
Cash flows from investing activites       
Partnership unit distributions received1,400  1,279  4,193  3,706 
        
Net cash from investing activities1,400  1,279  4,193  3,706 
        
Cash flows used in financing activities       
Dividends paid(1,400) (1,279) (4,193) (3,706)
        
Net cash used in financing activities(1,400) (1,279) (4,193) (3,706)
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  -  -  - 
        
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  -  -  - 