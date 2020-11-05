Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Control Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global control valves market is currently experiencing a healthy growth



A control valve is a mechanical device that is used to regulate the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages. It consists of a pneumatically or electrically operated actuator that is mounted on a valve for modulating the flow. Some of the most common types of control valves include ball, butterfly, plug, gate and diaphragm valves that can automatically adjust the pressure, flow rate, density, temperature and concentration of the product.



They are usually integrated with various accessories, such as electro-pneumatic transducers, handwheels, position indicators and limit switches and find extensive applications across multiple industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical and chemical.



The continually increasing demand for oil and gas from the industrial, transportation and residential sectors is the primary factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for stainless steel product variants is also providing a boost to the market growth.



Control valves further find extensive application in the food and beverage and chemical industries as they aid in minimizing contamination while handling steam, along with exhibiting resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and effective functionality even under high pressure and temperatures. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of these valves with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the development of 3D printed valves, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth.



Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) undertaken by manufacturers and key industry players to continually launch product variants in accordance with the changing needs of various industries, are expected to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global control valve market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global control valve market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Control Valve Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Rotary Valves

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Ball Valves

6.1.2.2 Butterfly Valves

6.1.2.3 Plug Valves

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Linear Valves

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 Gate Valves

6.2.2.2 Diaphragm Valves

6.2.2.3 Other Valves

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Size

7.1 Up to 1"

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 >1" to 7"

7.3 >7" to 25"

7.4 >25" to 50"

7.5 >50" and Above



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Electric

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Hydraulic

8.3 Manual

8.4 Pneumatic



9 Market Breakup by Component

9.1 Actuators

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Valve Body

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Material

10.1 Stainless Steel

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Cast Iron

10.3 Alloy Based

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

11.1 Oil & Gas

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

11.3 Energy & Power

11.4 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

11.5 Chemicals

11.6 Building & Construction

11.7 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats



14 Value Chain Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Inbound Logistics

14.3 Operations

14.4 Outbound Logistics

14.5 Marketing and Sales

14.6 Post Sales Services



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes



16 Price Indicators



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International

IMI PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Samson AG

Spirax Sarco

Valvitalia SpA

Velan Inc.

