The global control valves market is currently experiencing a healthy growth
The global control valves market is currently experiencing a healthy growth
A control valve is a mechanical device that is used to regulate the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages. It consists of a pneumatically or electrically operated actuator that is mounted on a valve for modulating the flow. Some of the most common types of control valves include ball, butterfly, plug, gate and diaphragm valves that can automatically adjust the pressure, flow rate, density, temperature and concentration of the product.
They are usually integrated with various accessories, such as electro-pneumatic transducers, handwheels, position indicators and limit switches and find extensive applications across multiple industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical and chemical.
The continually increasing demand for oil and gas from the industrial, transportation and residential sectors is the primary factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for stainless steel product variants is also providing a boost to the market growth.
Control valves further find extensive application in the food and beverage and chemical industries as they aid in minimizing contamination while handling steam, along with exhibiting resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and effective functionality even under high pressure and temperatures. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of these valves with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the development of 3D printed valves, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth.
Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) undertaken by manufacturers and key industry players to continually launch product variants in accordance with the changing needs of various industries, are expected to drive the market further.
Looking forward, the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Control Valve Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Rotary Valves
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Ball Valves
6.1.2.2 Butterfly Valves
6.1.2.3 Plug Valves
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Linear Valves
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Gate Valves
6.2.2.2 Diaphragm Valves
6.2.2.3 Other Valves
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 Up to 1"
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 >1" to 7"
7.3 >7" to 25"
7.4 >25" to 50"
7.5 >50" and Above
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Electric
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Hydraulic
8.3 Manual
8.4 Pneumatic
9 Market Breakup by Component
9.1 Actuators
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Valve Body
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Material
10.1 Stainless Steel
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Cast Iron
10.3 Alloy Based
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
11.1 Oil & Gas
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment
11.3 Energy & Power
11.4 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
11.5 Chemicals
11.6 Building & Construction
11.7 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Inbound Logistics
14.3 Operations
14.4 Outbound Logistics
14.5 Marketing and Sales
14.6 Post Sales Services
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
