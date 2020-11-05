SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cyber Enviro-Tech today announced that it is taking the necessary steps and making significant progress to become current with OTC Markets and to obtain a new stock symbol.



The Company previously announced approval to change its name to Cyber Enviro-Tech. It currently trades under the symbol (OTC: XGEN). Its web site is now active at: www.cyberenviro.tech.

“We are completing the necessary PCAOB audit and working toward filing an S-1 Registration Statement to become a fully reporting company on the OTC Exchange,” said Kim D. Southworth, Cyber Enviro-Tech CEO.

“We will be issuing news releases shortly and presenting shareholders and potential investors information about our new public company,” Mr. Southworth said. Cyber Enviro-Tech is focused on the remediation of water contamination issues for mining, agriculture, oil & gas, other industries, and commercial water applications.

E&E Communications, which has assisted numerous public companies all over the world with Investor Relations, should be contacted for questions, Mr. Southworth said. Paul Knopick, 940-262-3584, pknopick@eandecommunications.com.

ABOUT CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC.

Cyber Enviro-Tech is a WATER SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY Company focusing on the remediation of all water contamination issues for industrial, mining, agriculture, oil & gas and commercial water applications. We do this by integrating and utilizing 4th Industrial Revolution technologies to include cyber, aerospace, satellite, industrial and artificial intelligence engineering telemetry. Our water filtration, wastewater and alternative energy systems have neural sensors, controls and networks, all connected to your cellular device.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584