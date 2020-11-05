Reports record revenue, 53% year-over-year growth in enterprise sales revenue
Launches its integrated customer experience offering, the GetFeedback platform
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today reported third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
“With 20% year-over-year revenue growth, nearly 450 sequential new enterprise customers, and more than $16 million in free cash flow, SurveyMonkey posted another strong quarter in Q3,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “We continued our move up-market as organizations like Calendly, Calm, Gainsight, GAF Materials, McDonald’s Japan, NerdWallet, and Trustmark chose our powerful, agile software to turn feedback into action. Our launch of the GetFeedback platform positions us to be a force in customer experience, a market that is hungry for a cost-efficient solution as organizations increasingly prioritize customer feedback on their digital transformation journey.”
Q3 2020 Key Results
Q3 2020 Company Highlights
SurveyMonkey posted a shareholder letter with its complete third quarter 2020 financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at investor.surveymonkey.com.
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2020, SurveyMonkey currently expects the following:
|Q4 2020
|Revenue
|$99 million - $101 million
|19% YoY growth at mid-point
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|2% to 4%
The Company expects basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 143 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For a detailed explanation of the Company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.
About SurveyMonkey
SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.
SVMK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|206,334
|$
|131,035
|Accounts receivable, net
|20,434
|17,795
|Deferred commissions, current
|4,630
|3,078
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,673
|9,382
|Total current assets
|240,071
|161,290
|Property and equipment, net
|22,510
|35,072
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|58,496
|63,904
|Capitalized internal-use software, net
|29,802
|33,156
|Acquisition intangible assets, net
|23,697
|33,150
|Goodwill
|465,602
|462,927
|Deferred commissions, non-current
|8,464
|5,384
|Other assets
|8,781
|9,376
|Total assets
|$
|857,423
|$
|804,259
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,752
|$
|2,677
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|15,715
|16,077
|Accrued compensation
|25,693
|24,031
|Deferred revenue, current
|164,282
|139,990
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|8,091
|8,381
|Debt, current
|1,900
|1,900
|Total current liabilities
|221,433
|193,056
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|776
|1,015
|Deferred tax liabilities
|5,480
|4,870
|Debt, non-current
|212,191
|213,616
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|76,340
|82,668
|Other non-current liabilities
|9,402
|7,050
|Total liabilities
|525,622
|502,275
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|806,002
|705,143
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,807
|(444
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(476,009
|)
|(402,716
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|331,801
|301,984
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|857,423
|$
|804,259
SVMK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|95,429
|$
|79,317
|$
|274,635
|$
|223,097
|Cost of revenue (1)(2)
|21,899
|19,626
|62,852
|56,203
|Gross profit
|73,530
|59,691
|211,783
|166,894
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (1)
|30,068
|22,718
|83,196
|65,931
|Sales and marketing (1)(2)
|43,875
|30,926
|128,544
|86,665
|General and administrative (1)
|22,181
|20,992
|65,452
|61,294
|Restructuring
|—
|—
|—
|(66
|)
|Total operating expenses
|96,124
|74,636
|277,192
|213,824
|Loss from operations
|(22,594
|)
|(14,945
|)
|(65,409
|)
|(46,930
|)
|Interest expense
|2,379
|3,572
|7,887
|10,878
|Other non-operating income, net
|(143
|)
|(887
|)
|(1,277
|)
|(3,441
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(24,830
|)
|(17,630
|)
|(72,019
|)
|(54,367
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|1,289
|(1,320
|)
|1,274
|(1,802
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(26,119
|)
|$
|(16,310
|)
|$
|(73,293
|)
|$
|(52,565
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share
|141,034
|133,417
|138,907
|130,434
(1)Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue
|$
|1,222
|$
|718
|$
|3,229
|$
|2,805
|Research and development
|8,322
|5,468
|22,275
|15,863
|Sales and marketing
|5,912
|2,918
|15,096
|8,714
|General and administrative
|6,150
|5,678
|17,979
|17,665
|Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|$
|21,606
|$
|14,782
|$
|58,579
|$
|45,047
(2)Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue
|$
|1,800
|$
|1,557
|$
|5,813
|$
|3,448
|Sales and marketing
|1,270
|964
|3,983
|2,267
|Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|$
|3,070
|$
|2,521
|$
|9,796
|$
|5,715
SVMK INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(73,293
|)
|$
|(52,565
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|36,328
|32,468
|Non-cash leases expense
|9,958
|9,185
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
|58,579
|45,047
|Deferred income taxes
|608
|(1,866
|)
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|1,156
|309
|Gain on sale of a private company investment
|(1,001
|)
|(1,001
|)
|Other
|1,834
|143
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(3,929
|)
|(1,382
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(6,900
|)
|(2,908
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|5,851
|5,955
|Accrued compensation
|1,689
|(1,401
|)
|Deferred revenue
|24,242
|23,486
|Operating lease liabilities
|(11,135
|)
|(10,237
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|43,987
|45,233
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|—
|(114,603
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(772
|)
|(2,026
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(7,051
|)
|(9,593
|)
|Proceeds from sale of a private company investment and other
|1,095
|1,001
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,728
|)
|(125,221
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|37,301
|41,846
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|3,082
|2,662
|Repayment of debt
|(1,650
|)
|(1,650
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|38,733
|42,858
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(957
|)
|(435
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|75,035
|(37,565
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|131,683
|154,371
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|206,718
|$
|116,806
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Interest paid for term debt
|$
|7,386
|$
|10,391
|Income taxes paid
|$
|709
|$
|756
|Non-cash investing and financing transactions:
|Fair value of common stock issued as acquisition consideration
|$
|—
|$
|36,204
|Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs
|$
|1,692
|$
|2,889
|Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets, net
|$
|—
|$
|7,548
|Derecognized financing obligation related to building due to adoption of ASC 842
|$
|—
|$
|92,009
|Derecognized building due to adoption of ASC 842
|$
|—
|$
|71,781
SVMK INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATED REVENUE DATA (unaudited)
Quarterly Disaggregated Revenue
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|Sep. 30, 2020
|Jun. 30, 2020
|Mar. 30, 2020
|Dec. 31, 2019
|Sep. 30, 2019
|Jun. 30, 2019
|Mar. 30, 2019
|Self-serve revenue
|$
|68,001
|$
|65,398
|$
|63,107
|$
|62,948
|$
|61,348
|$
|60,071
|$
|57,619
|Enterprise revenue
|27,428
|25,543
|25,158
|21,376
|17,969
|15,068
|11,022
|Revenue
|$
|95,429
|$
|90,941
|$
|88,265
|$
|84,324
|$
|79,317
|$
|75,139
|$
|68,641
Annual Disaggregated Revenue
|Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2019
|2018
|Self-serve revenue
|$
|241,986
|$
|220,822
|Enterprise revenue
|65,435
|33,502
|Revenue
|$
|307,421
|$
|254,324
Self-serve revenues are generated from products purchased independently through our website.
Enterprise revenues are generated from products sold to organizations through our sales team.
SVMK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from Operations
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP Loss from operations
|$
|(22,594
|)
|$
|(14,945
|)
|$
|(65,409
|)
|$
|(46,930
|)
|GAAP Operating margin
|(24
|)%
|(19
|)%
|(24
|)%
|(21
|)%
|Stock-based compensation, net
|21,606
|14,782
|58,579
|45,047
|Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|3,070
|2,521
|9,796
|5,715
|Restructuring
|—
|—
|—
|(66
|)
|Non-GAAP Income from operations
|$
|2,082
|$
|2,358
|$
|2,966
|$
|3,766
|Non-GAAP Operating margin
|2
|%
|3
|%
|1
|%
|2
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Loss and Loss per diluted share
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(26,119
|)
|$
|(16,310
|)
|$
|(73,293
|)
|$
|(52,565
|)
|GAAP Net loss per diluted share
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share
|141,034
|133,417
|138,907
|130,434
|Stock-based compensation, net
|21,606
|14,782
|58,579
|45,047
|Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|3,070
|2,521
|9,796
|5,715
|Restructuring
|—
|—
|—
|(66
|)
|Gain on sale of a private company investment
|—
|—
|(1,001
|)
|(1,001
|)
|Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2)
|97
|(1,029
|)
|72
|(1,219
|)
|Non-GAAP Net loss
|$
|(1,346
|)
|$
|(36
|)
|$
|(5,847
|)
|$
|(4,089
|)
|Non-GAAP Net loss per diluted share
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share
|141,034
|133,417
|138,907
|130,434
(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.
(2) Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for stock-based compensation, net, restructuring and gain on sale of a private company investment. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
SVMK INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)
Calculation of Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|17,892
|$
|23,521
|$
|43,987
|$
|45,233
|Purchases of property and equipment
|—
|(691
|)
|(772
|)
|(2,026
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software
|(1,679
|)
|(3,066
|)
|(7,051
|)
|(9,593
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|16,213
|$
|19,764
|$
|36,164
|$
|33,614
Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP Gross profit
|$
|73,530
|$
|59,691
|$
|211,783
|$
|166,894
|GAAP Gross margin
|77
|%
|75
|%
|77
|%
|75
|%
|Stock-based compensation, net
|1,222
|718
|3,229
|2,805
|Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|1,800
|1,557
|5,813
|3,448
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|76,552
|$
|61,966
|$
|220,825
|$
|173,147
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|80
|%
|78
|%
|80
|%
|78
|%
|GAAP Research and development
|$
|30,068
|$
|22,718
|$
|83,196
|$
|65,931
|GAAP Research and development margin
|32
|%
|29
|%
|30
|%
|30
|%
|Stock-based compensation, net
|8,322
|5,468
|22,275
|15,863
|Non-GAAP Research and development
|$
|21,746
|$
|17,250
|$
|60,921
|$
|50,068
|Non-GAAP Research and development margin
|23
|%
|22
|%
|22
|%
|22
|%
|GAAP Sales and marketing
|$
|43,875
|$
|30,926
|$
|128,544
|$
|86,665
|GAAP Sales and marketing margin
|46
|%
|39
|%
|47
|%
|39
|%
|Stock-based compensation, net
|5,912
|2,918
|15,096
|8,714
|Amortization of acquisition intangible assets
|1,270
|964
|3,983
|2,267
|Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
|$
|36,693
|$
|27,044
|$
|109,465
|$
|75,684
|Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin
|38
|%
|34
|%
|40
|%
|34
|%
|GAAP General and administrative
|$
|22,181
|$
|20,992
|$
|65,452
|$
|61,294
|GAAP General and administrative margin
|23
|%
|26
|%
|24
|%
|27
|%
|Stock-based compensation, net
|6,150
|5,678
|17,979
|17,665
|Non-GAAP General and administrative
|$
|16,031
|$
|15,314
|$
|47,473
|$
|43,629
|Non-GAAP General and administrative margin
|17
|%
|19
|%
|17
|%
|20
|%
(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.
APPENDIX A
SVMK INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, and free cash flow. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures are that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.
With regards to the Non-GAAP guidance provided above, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amounts are not provided as the quantification of certain items excluded from each respective Non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense, net, requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable.
Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin: We define Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets and restructuring. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share: We define Non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, restructuring, gain on sale of a private company investment, and including the income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share is defined as Non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.
Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin: We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net and amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin: We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net. Non-GAAP research and development margin is defined as Non-GAAP research and development divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin: We define Non-GAAP sales and marketing as GAAP sales and marketing excluding stock-based compensation, net and amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is defined as Non-GAAP sales and marketing divided by revenue.
Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin: We define Non-GAAP general and administrative as GAAP general and administrative excluding stock-based compensation, net. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is defined as Non-GAAP general and administrative divided by revenue.
We use these Non-GAAP measures to compare and evaluate our operating results across periods in order to manage our business, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and developing our strategic operating plans. We believe that these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management in evaluating our financial performance and for operational decision making, but they are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We have excluded the effect of the following items from the aforementioned Non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and/or are non-recurring in nature and because we believe that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity. We further believe this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in our financial statements and facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peer operating results. A description of the Non-GAAP adjustments for the above measures is as follows:
For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data” section of this press release. The accompanying tables provide details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the Non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between those financial measures.
Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures our liquidity after deducting capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, which we believe provides a more accurate view of our cash generation and cash available to grow our business. We expect to generate positive free cash flow over the long term. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Some of the limitations of free cash flow are that free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Safe Harbor Statement
“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our financial outlook, outstanding shares, products, including our investments in products, technology and other key strategic areas. The achievement of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements the company makes.
The risks and uncertainties referred to above include - but are not limited to - risks related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; our ability to retain and upgrade customers; our revenue growth rate; our brand; our marketing strategies; our self-serve business model; the length of our sales cycles; the growth and development of our salesforce; security measures; expectations regarding our ability to timely and effectively scale and adapt existing technology and network infrastructure to ensure that our products and services are accessible at all times; competition; our debt; revenue recognition; our ability to manage our growth; our culture and talent; our data centers; privacy, security and data transfer concerns, as well as changes in regulations, which could impact our ability to serve our customers or curtail our monetization efforts; litigation and regulatory issues; expectations regarding the return on our strategic investments; execution of our plans and strategies, including with respect to mobile products and features and expansion into new areas and businesses; our international operations; intellectual property; the application of U.S. and international tax laws on our tax structure and any changes to such tax laws; acquisitions we have made or may make in the future; the price volatility of our common stock; and general economic conditions.
Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which should be read in conjunction with these financial results. These documents are or will be available on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website page at investor.surveymonkey.com. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November [5], 2020, and we undertake no obligation to update this information.
