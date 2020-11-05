WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided corporate updates.
“This past quarter has been productive for our team as we have continued to progress our clinical programs,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and CEO of Selecta. “We reported topline data from the Phase 2 COMPARE trial of SEL-212 which demonstrated the potential of our ImmTOR platform when combined with a highly immunogenic enzyme, and we commenced the Phase 3 DISSOLVE program in partnership with Sobi. We look forward to continuing to build our pipeline with our gene therapy programs in MMA and OTC deficiency, and our second enzyme program in IgA nephropathy. Our strategy is focused on leveraging ImmTOR to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies and restore self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases.”
Recent Highlights and Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:
Conference Call and Webcast Reminder:
About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.
Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With an observed ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The company’s first program aimed at addressing immunogenicity to AAV gene therapies is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2021 in collaboration with AskBio for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare metabolic disorder. A wholly-owned program focused on addressing IgA nephropathy driven by ImmTOR and a therapeutic enzyme is also in development among additional product candidates. Selecta recently licensed its Phase 3 clinical product candidate, SEL-212, in chronic refractory gout to Sobi. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about the future expectations, plans and prospects of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (“the company”), including without limitation, statements regarding the potential, safety and efficacy of the company’s product candidates, the design, progress, timing, and availability of results from the company’s clinical trials, including with respect to the Phase 3 DISSOLVE clinical program and planned clinical trial for MMA-101, planned regulatory filings or submissions and timing thereof, the potential of the company’s ImmTOR technology platform generally or the technology platforms of its collaboration partners, and the sufficiency of the company’s cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hypothesize,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation, completion and cost of clinical trials including proof of concept trials, including the uncertain outcomes, the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary results from a particular clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, the unproven approach of the company’s ImmTOR technology, potential delays in enrollment of patients, undesirable side effects of the company’s product candidates, its reliance on third parties to manufacture its product candidates and to conduct its clinical trials, the company’s inability to maintain its existing or future collaborations, licenses or contractual relationships, its inability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property, potential delays in regulatory approvals, the availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, specifically on its clinical trials, manufacturing, and operations, the company’s recurring losses from operations and negative cash flows from operations raise substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, substantial fluctuation in the price of its common stock, and other important factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in other filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The company specifically disclaims any intention to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share data and par value)
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|146,261
|$
|89,893
|Restricted cash
|—
|279
|Accounts receivable
|12,626
|5,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,615
|1,495
|Total current assets
|166,502
|96,667
|Property and equipment, net
|1,363
|1,222
|Right-of-use asset, net
|11,216
|301
|Long-term restricted cash
|1,379
|1,379
|Other assets
|536
|—
|Total assets
|$
|180,996
|$
|99,569
|Liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|471
|$
|500
|Accrued expenses
|11,285
|13,492
|Loan payable
|—
|18,905
|Lease liability
|875
|372
|Deferred revenue
|64,373
|1,674
|Total current liabilities
|77,004
|34,943
|Non-current liabilities:
|Loan payable, net of current portion
|24,589
|—
|Lease liability
|9,886
|—
|Deferred revenue
|51,466
|14,680
|Warrant liabilities
|25,433
|41,549
|Total liabilities
|188,378
|91,172
|Stockholders’ (deficit) equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 107,235,976 and 86,325,547 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|11
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|386,374
|348,664
|Accumulated deficit
|(389,183
|)
|(335,753
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,584
|)
|(4,523
|)
|Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|(7,382
|)
|8,397
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|$
|180,996
|$
|99,569
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|Grant and collaboration revenue
|$
|4,646
|$
|—
|$
|4,646
|$
|23
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|13,960
|8,104
|39,414
|27,591
|General and administrative
|4,420
|3,690
|14,155
|12,317
|Total operating expenses
|18,380
|11,794
|53,569
|39,908
|Loss from operations
|(13,734
|)
|(11,794
|)
|(48,923
|)
|(39,885
|)
|Investment income
|4
|184
|257
|707
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(461
|)
|—
|(461
|)
|—
|Foreign currency transaction (loss), net
|43
|7
|83
|(33
|)
|Interest expense
|(365
|)
|(388
|)
|(843
|)
|(1,184
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|4,779
|—
|(3,606
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|5
|(3
|)
|63
|(67
|)
|Net loss
|(9,729
|)
|(11,994
|)
|(53,430
|)
|(40,462
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(32
|)
|(5
|)
|(61
|)
|24
|Unrealized gain on securities
|—
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(9,761
|)
|$
|(12,002
|)
|$
|(53,491
|)
|$
|(40,438
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.54
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|105,325,788
|46,407,846
|98,968,359
|43,265,909
