FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced a design win and an initial order for multiple DiePak® Carriers for test and burn-in of its lead customer’s next generation 3D sensor modules for mobile devices. The customer will use these Aehr proprietary DiePaks for production qualification, test, and burn-in of these devices prior to volume production orders for additional DiePaks forecasted for later in Aehr’s current fiscal year.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are excited to receive this order for a new design that expands deployment of our test solutions to additional devices with this large multinational customer and to engage with them earlier in the design cycle of their next generation 3D sensor modules. We continue to work closely with them and have resources on site for both engineering and production deployment of our tools during COVID-19. Aehr is seeing an uptick in interest of our FOX systems and DiePaks for production test and burn-in of complex 2D and 3D sensors in multiple mobile applications and we continue to be optimistic about this market space.

“Our FOX-XP solution has many advanced technical capabilities needed for testing and burning-in these devices to meet the critical quality, reliability, and traceability requirements of this customer for their latest sensor modules. This high-power configuration of our FOX-XP system is available with up to nine individual Blades that can each test up to 1,024 devices per DiePak Carrier. In addition, the system is capable of heating or cooling devices using a proprietary design using thermal conductivity, which is much more accurate than thermal convection. It can manage up to 2 kW of thermal power and over 1000 amps per DiePak to ensure that each device’s desired junction temperature is maintained very accurately.”

Aehr’s FOX systems and full wafer and singulated die and module solutions are significantly differentiated from other solutions on the market and focused on providing 100% confidence and traceability of test and burn-in of every device during the entire test and burn-in duration. The features that are critical for advanced 2D and 3D sensor module test and burn-in include:

Reading and writing individual digital identification IDs through I2C and SPI protocols across 1000s of devices

Reading and logging both digital and analog temperatures per device throughout the test and burn-in process

Automatic monitoring of current and voltage supplied against programmable limits (both high and low) and the ability to disable them in real time per DUT

Controlling temperature of the device via a new feature that allows modulating the power delivered to the device via voltage, current, and pulse width modulation of voltages and currents on a per DUT basis

Monitoring output power of VCSEL arrays, individual VCSELs, lasers, and LEDs via internal photo diodes as well as using per device external photo detection sensors in the DiePaks

Controlling the device test and burn-in temperatures via conduction (direct contact with each device) up to 150ºC

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak™ Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePak Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, optical modules, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module formfactor.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

