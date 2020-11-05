- First quarter EPS were $2.47 as reported, or $3.07 adjusted

- First quarter total segment operating margin was 16.8% as reported, or 19.9% adjusted

- First quarter EBITDA margin was 19.5% as reported, or 20.1% adjusted

- Cash flow from operations was a first quarter record at $737.4 million, and reached 22.8% of sales

- Acquisition-related debt reduction of approximately $2 billion in the last 11 months

- Company increases fiscal 2021 full year guidance

CLEVELAND, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020. Fiscal 2021 first quarter sales were $3.23 billion, compared with $3.33 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income was $321.4 million, compared with $338.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2021 first quarter earnings per share were $2.47, compared with $2.60 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.07, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $3.05 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Fiscal year-to-date cash flow from operations was a first quarter record at $737.4 million and reached 22.8% of sales, compared with $449.1 million or 13.5% of sales in the prior year period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“Thanks to the dedication of our global team executing The Win Strategy™, Parker continues to deliver excellent results in the midst of the ongoing challenging market conditions,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “We generated record operating cash flow and impressive margins in the quarter, reflecting both the near-term measures we have put in place to manage our cost structure and the portfolio and performance actions we have taken to strengthen our business. Notably, adjusted total segment operating margin increased 110 basis points compared with the prior year to 19.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points to 20.1% in the quarter, despite an organic sales decline of 13%. During the quarter, the balance sheet was further strengthened with debt repayment of $557 million, bringing our acquisition-related debt reduction to approximately $2 billion over the last 11 months, which represents 37% of the LORD and Exotic transaction debt."

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American first quarter sales decreased 6% to $1.5 billion, and operating income was $268.8 million, compared with $275.2 million in the same period a year ago. International first quarter sales increased 5% to $1.1 billion, and operating income was $186.9 million, compared with $168.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment: First quarter sales decreased 9% to $573.2 million, and operating income was $86.8 million, compared with $123.0 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders decreased 12% for total Parker

Orders decreased 11% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 4% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders decreased 25% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Outlook

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the company has increased guidance for earnings per share to the range of $9.93 to $10.53, or $11.70 to $12.30 on an adjusted basis. Guidance assumes an organic sales decline in the range of 9% to 6%. Fiscal year 2021 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $60 million, costs to achieve of approximately $18 million, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization of approximately $322 million and a gain on the sale of land of approximately $101 million, which closed in October, 2020. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Williams added, “Given our strong first quarter performance, we are updating our previously issued guidance but remain cautious about performance trends for the remainder of this fiscal year. While there are indicators that the worst of the economic downturn is behind us, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue to create headwinds in the global environment. We are confident in our ability to perform in FY21 and in the future, driven by the Win Strategy 3.0 as our business system."

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted earnings per share; (b) adjusted total segment operating margin; EBITDA margin; and adjusted EBITDA margin. The adjusted earnings per share and total segment operating margin measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share and total segment operating margin on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2019 Net sales $ 3,230,540 $ 3,334,511 Cost of sales 2,384,328 2,479,741 Selling, general and administrative expenses 369,851 399,179 Interest expense 65,958 69,956 Other (income), net (4,892 ) (47,521 ) Income before income taxes 415,295 433,156 Income taxes 93,578 94,115 Net income 321,717 339,041 Less: Noncontrolling interests 308 143 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 321,409 $ 338,898 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 2.50 $ 2.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.47 $ 2.60 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,707,745

128,463,992 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,294,223

130,130,076 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2020

2019 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.88 $ 0.88 RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2020

2019 Earnings per diluted share $ 2.47 $ 2.60 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 0.63 0.38 Business realignment charges 0.12 0.04 Lord costs to achieve 0.03 0.03 Exotic costs to achieve — 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses — 0.14 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.18 ) (0.15 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 3.07 $ 3.05 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Net sales $ 3,230,540 $ 3,334,511 Net income $ 321,717 $ 339,041 Income taxes 93,578 94,115 Depreciation and amortization 148,442 109,071 Interest expense 65,958 69,956 EBITDA 629,695 612,183 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 15,701 4,723 Lord costs to achieve 3,615 3,414 Exotic costs to achieve 332 595 Acquisition-related expenses — 17,449 Adjusted EBITDA $ 649,343 $ 638,364 EBITDA margin 19.5 % 18.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.1 % 19.1 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 1,528,111 $ 1,624,605 International 1,129,251 1,078,850 Aerospace Systems 573,178 631,056 Total net sales $ 3,230,540 $ 3,334,511 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 268,833 $ 275,192 International 186,901 168,573 Aerospace Systems 86,766 122,980 Total segment operating income 542,500 566,745 Corporate general and administrative expenses 36,735 48,902 Income before interest expense and other expense 505,765 517,843 Interest expense 65,958 69,956 Other expense 24,512 14,731 Income before income taxes $ 415,295 $ 433,156





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating

income

Operating

margin Operating

income Operating

margin Total segment operating income $ 542,500 16.8 % $ 566,745 17.0 % Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 81,703 49,433 Business realignment charges 14,523 4,718 Lord costs to achieve 3,615 3,414 Exotic costs to achieve 332 595 Acquisition-related expenses — 2,519 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 642,673 19.9 % $ 627,424 18.8 %





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) September 30

, June 30 , September 30 , (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 742,394 $ 685,514 $ 3,627,393 Marketable securities and other investments 33,463 70,805 282,102 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,860,324 1,854,398 1,983,242 Non-trade and notes receivable 273,991 244,870 288,762 Inventories 1,795,779 1,814,631 1,790,044 Prepaid expenses and other 163,533 214,986 166,536 Total current assets 4,869,484 4,885,204 8,138,079 Plant and equipment, net 2,292,880 2,292,735 1,880,157 Deferred income taxes 129,751 126,839 145,476 Investments and other assets 778,591 764,563 892,508 Intangible assets, net 3,743,314 3,798,913 2,693,756 Goodwill 7,971,897 7,869,935 5,818,613 Total assets $ 19,785,917 $ 19,738,189 $ 19,568,589 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 884,450 $ 809,529 $ 1,736,779 Accounts payable, trade 1,264,991 1,111,759 1,287,420 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 332,110 424,231 310,417 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 196,429 195,314 188,571 Other accrued liabilities 650,243 607,540 634,141 Total current liabilities 3,328,223 3,148,373 4,157,328 Long-term debt 7,057,723 7,652,256 7,366,912 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 1,864,506 1,887,414 1,261,493 Deferred income taxes 413,891 382,528 178,454 Other liabilities 577,325 539,089 501,610 Shareholders' equity 6,528,964 6,113,983 6,096,616 Noncontrolling interests 15,285 14,546 6,176 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,785,917 $ 19,738,189 $ 19,568,589





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 321,717 $ 339,041 Depreciation and amortization 148,442 109,071 Share incentive plan compensation 58,461 52,633 Gain on plant and equipment (498 ) (10,269 ) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (340 ) 201 Gain on investments (970 ) (498 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 194,350 53,526 Net change in other assets and liabilities 4,207 (77,794 ) Other, net 12,005 (16,780 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 737,374 449,131 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $8,179 in 2019) — (1,696,456 ) Capital expenditures (42,117 ) (50,345 ) Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment 6,590 19,284 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (10,726 ) (159,984 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 49,107 26,477 Other 1,054 8,070 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,908 (1,852,954 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (21,750 ) (71,985 ) Net (payments for) proceeds from debt (557,442 ) 2,023,714 Dividends paid (113,542 ) (113,352 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (692,734 ) 1,838,377 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8,332 (26,928 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 56,880 407,626 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 685,514 3,219,767 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 742,394 $ 3,627,393





PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2021 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $9.93 to $10.53 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.46 Costs to achieve 0.14 Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.47 Gain on sale of land (0.77)

Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.53)

Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $11.70 to $12.30 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.







