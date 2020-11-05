- Successful Financings, including $268 Million Initial Public Offering and $116 Million Series B Expected to Fund Through Proof of Concept Data in Co-lead Programs, Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy -

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter 2020 and recent business highlights.



“We made important progress across the business in the third quarter, including securing significant funding through multiple financings culminating with our IPO, continuing to attract exceptional leaders to Dyne with expertise in muscle and rare diseases, and generating platform-validating preclinical data that is creating momentum for our pipeline,” said Joshua Brumm, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “We expect we have the cash resources to support our planned IND submissions for our three programs between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2022, and to achieve proof-of-concept data for two of those – our myotonic dystrophy type 1 and Duchenne muscular dystrophy programs. Following this exciting third quarter, Dyne is well positioned to pursue our goal of becoming the world’s leading muscle disease company.”

Recent Highlights

On September 21, 2020, Dyne completed its IPO of 14,089,314 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,837,736 additional shares, at an IPO price of $19.00 per share. Gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and offering expenses, were $267.7 million.



The Company continued to generate preclinical data during the quarter for its myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) program:



The importance of Transferrin 1 receptor (TfR1), which is highly expressed on muscle cells, is foundational to Dyne’s FORCE platform and approach to developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics for serious muscle diseases. To accelerate its work across its platform and programs, Dyne developed a preclinical model for DM1 which expresses the human TfR1 receptor rather than the murine TfR1 receptor. In a preclinical study utilizing this model, two doses of the FORCE conjugate targeting TfR1 resulted in significant reductions in cytoplasmic wild type DMPK RNA in the tibialis anterior, gastrocnemius, heart and diaphragm muscles. In a separate study of DM1 patient cells, a single dose of Dyne’s FORCE conjugate reduced nuclear DMPK foci by approximately 40 percent as determined through a fluorescence in situ hybridization analysis.





In August 2020, Dyne completed its Series B preferred stock financing, raising gross proceeds of $115.7 million.



In August 2020, Dyne appointed Susanna High, MBA, as its chief operating officer (COO). Ms. High has more than two decades of experience leading corporate strategy, portfolio management, business planning and operations for biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Dyne, her most recent position was COO of bluebird bio, and previously she held roles of increasing responsibility at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, including as senior vice president, strategy and business integration.



In July 2020, the Company appointed pediatric neurologist Francesco Muntoni, FRCPCH, FMedSci, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Muntoni is a global leader in clinical research into neuromuscular disease, with particular expertise in clinical care, clinical trial design and drug development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.



Romesh Subramanian, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, reviews Dyne’s novel approach to developing modern oligonucleotides for serious muscle diseases at TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics in a presentation that is available on demand for registered attendees at https://informaconnect.com/tides-europe/. Dr. Subramanian will also participate in a panel discussion, “Oligonucleotide Delivery Beyond Liver and Targeted Delivery,” during the virtual conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:45 am ET.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash equivalents were $379.6 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $14.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $9.7 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $3.8 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss: Net loss was $13.9 million or $2.01 per common share for the third quarter 2020 compared to $5.9 million, or $2.36 per common share for the third quarter 2019.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. The Company utilizes its proprietary FORCE™ platform to overcome the current limitations of muscle tissue delivery with modern oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates. Dyne is developing a broad portfolio of therapeutics for muscle diseases, including lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit www.dyne-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 9,679 $ 2,982 $ 23,102 $ 6,781 General and administrative 3,841 647 6,945 1,575 Total operating expenses 13,520 3,629 30,047 8,356 Loss from operations (13,520 ) (3,629 ) (30,047 ) (8,356 ) Other (expense) income (400 ) (2,242 ) (741 ) (1,100 ) Net loss $ (13,920 ) $ (5,871 ) $ (30,788 ) $ (9,456 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (2.01 ) $ (2.36 ) $ (7.51 ) $ (3.94 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net

loss per share—basic and diluted 6,920,008 2,491,487 4,100,504 2,401,039



