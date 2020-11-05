TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) ("Field Trip"), one of the leaders in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it is in advanced stages of identifying potential sites for Field Trip Health centers to treat people in Oregon with psilocybin therapies following the passage of Measure 109 (“Measure 109” or the “Measure”).



Measure 109, which was approved by voters in Oregon on November 3, 2020, requires the Oregon Health Authority to create a licensing system that will create a regulated program for the cultivation of psilocybin-producing mushrooms and the provision of supervised psilocybin therapy, effectively creating the first legal market for psilocybin therapies in North America.

Field Trip, which has been cultivating twenty-five species and strains of psilocybin-producing mushrooms at its research facility at the University of West Indies (Mona) in Jamaica since January, also announced its intention to seek licenses for cultivation in the State of Oregon when regulations following from Measure 109 are established.

“Based on its geography and climate, Oregon is an ideal place for cultivation of psilocybin-producing mushrooms. But cultivation that meets all quality standards and analytical testing requirements is complex,” said Marshall Tyler, Field Trip’s Director of Research. “Our current cultivation research, which is focused on developing safety methods for microbial contamination, pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and analyzing tryptamine content from all psychoactive species at all stages of growth, positions us well to establish effective cultivation operations in Oregon and, subject to the regulations that are established, to be able to offer a wide variety of products and therapies to the people in Oregon.”



Studies from institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, New York University and Imperial College London have demonstrated that psilocybin therapy, when performed by qualified professionals, can have profoundly positive effects on treating mental and emotional health challenges such as depression, anxiety, end of life distress and addiction. Similar studies have demonstrated that psychedelic therapies may also increase a person’s creativity, empathy, openness to others viewpoints and regard for the environment and planet.

“From the earliest days at Field Trip, we built our business case on the belief that the psychedelic industry would develop on two parallel and complementary paths: one that would be purely medical for the treatment of diagnosed mental health conditions, and the other which would make psychedelic therapies available to a wider audience,” said Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman of Field Trip Health Ltd. “The success of Measure 109 validates that belief, and positions us to be the clear leader in the emerging psychedelics industry. With Field Trip Health centers rolling out across North America delivering best-in-class psychedelic therapies, and our research on cultivation of psilocybe, we are extremely well-positioned to help Oregonians access best-in-class psilocybin therapies. And with our drug development work on FT-104, our novel psychedelic molecule, advancing ahead of schedule, we are also positioned to help extend the psychedelic renaissance to people around the world."

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With Field Trip Discovery leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics, Field Trip Health hubs for psychedelic therapies opening across North America, and Field Trip Digital building the digital and technological tools to support psychedelic experiences and consciousness expansion, we help people, from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.com .

For further information, contact Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman and a Director at Field Trip, at 1 (833) 833-1967.

