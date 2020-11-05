New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intelligent Traffic Camera Market Research Report: By Application, Type, Product - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982420/?utm_source=GNW



The rising prevalence of road accidents is rapidly becoming a serious issue in several countries around the world. Moreover, road accidents are claiming more and more lives all over the world every year, owing to which, traffic regulatory authorities in various countries are increasingly adopting intelligent traffic cameras. These cameras capture video sequences and images of vehicles and then analyze this data with the help of face recognition, motion analysis, and other high-level image processing techniques.

The compressed video data and information are then transferred to the concerned authorities via a secure network for further video analysis. The soaring population levels in several emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India are pushing up the incidence of road accidents, which is, in turn, boosting the demand for higher road safety. Due to this reason, the sales of intelligent traffic cameras are surging sharply in these countries.

In India, a pilot project for the country’s first intelligent traffic system (ITS) was launched in February 2019. Under this project, several smart traffic systems equipped with intelligent traffic cameras and smart traffic signals were installed at as many as four locations in the areas where the road traffic remains high throughout the day. Thus, with the growing usage of intelligent traffic cameras in several countries, the global intelligent traffic camera market will demonstrate rapid expansion in the future.

Additionally, because of the rapid urbanization, rising road congestion levels in major cities and urban areas, and the rising prevalence of road accidents, the governments of several developing nations of APAC such as China and India are making huge investments in road traffic infrastructure and traffic management solutions, including the installation of intelligent traffic cameras for catching the violators. These factors would augment the usage of intelligent traffic cameras in this region in the coming years.

Thus, with the rising incidence of road crashes and increasing road congestion, the requirement for intelligent traffic cameras will shoot-up across the world in the upcoming years.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982420/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001