The autonomous vehicles market is poised to grow by 5.64 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The reports on the autonomous vehicles market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles, increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles, and intelligent transport systems contributing to the autonomous technology adoption.



The autonomous vehicles market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles for cab and parcel delivery services as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, increased funding into research and development of autonomous vehicles and rising adoption of cloud-based HD maps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the autonomous vehicles market covers the following areas:

Autonomous vehicles market sizing

Autonomous vehicles market forecast

Autonomous vehicles market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous vehicles market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Intel Corp., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the autonomous vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



