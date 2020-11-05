MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce the launch of FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150, the first new product incorporating FeraMAX® Pd, a new oral iron supplement delivery system, by its subsidiary BioSyent Pharma Inc. in Canada. The launch of FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 is yet another milestone in the innovation history of FeraMAX® and deepens BioSyent’s commitment to the management of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in Canada.



FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 delivers the optimal daily dose of elemental iron (150 mg) based on recommendation for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia by the Canadian Anemia Guidelines(1) and is Vegan Certified and also recognized by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

The new FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 will be available in new patient-friendly packaging that will enable convenient product selection by the pharmacist and ease of identification by the patient. In addition to the new packaging, the capsules are in a distinctive new colour combination with the brand name and strength printed on the capsule surface. The distinctive colours and information will help patients to identify FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150. Shipments of FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 have commenced in both a 30 capsule-count carton or a 100 capsule-count bottle and will replace the current FeraMAX® 150 at Canadian pharmacies.

FeraMAX® Pd is made with a homogeneous polysaccharide, Polydextrose, linked to ferric (Fe3+) elemental iron to form the proprietary Polydextrose Iron Complex (“PDIC”). This unique and patented formulation is the foundation of future product innovations in oral iron supplementation for BioSyent. This formulation differs from the current FeraMAX® formulation which used a heterogeneous mixture of polysaccharides to form the Polysaccharide Iron Complex (“PIC”). The new PDIC delivery system provides a more uniform molecular structure for the iron complex.

The legacy of FeraMAX®, which has made it the # 1 recommended iron supplement brand by Canadian physicians and pharmacists for five consecutive years, including 2020 (Pharmacy Practice+ and Profession Santé 2020 / The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2020 – Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations), is now further advanced with a strong pipeline of current and future product innovation.

BioSyent is confident that FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150 with its new formulation and the same trusted efficacy, tolerability, and convenience, will continue to be the iron supplement of choice for healthcare providers and their patients.

(1) Anemia Review Panel, Anemia Guidelines for Family Medicine. 3rd ed. Toronto: MUMS Guidelines Clearinghouse: 2014:8.



About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,600 common shares outstanding.

