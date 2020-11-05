Mr. Geffken brings more than three decades of financial experience to CalciMedica; involved in 12 IPO filings since 2013



LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalciMedica Inc. (“CalciMedica” or the “Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of severe acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced it has appointed Daniel Geffken as the interim chief financial officer.

Mr. Geffken brings more than 30 years of experience in financial strategy and operations to CalciMedica. As a founder and managing director at Danforth Advisors, he has served as chief financial officer and strategic consultant to life science and biotechnology companies, ranging from start-ups to publicly traded companies with $1 billion+ market capitalizations, including Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Cabaletta, Cidara Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, Stealth BioTherapeutics and Transkaryotic Therapies. Mr. Geffken has played a key role in 12 initial public offering filings since 2013 and has raised more than $1 billion in equity and debt securities over the duration of his career. Mr. Geffken holds a B.S. from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and a MBA from Harvard Business School.

About CalciMedica, Inc.

CalciMedica is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company with a platform focused on CRAC channel drug discovery and development for the treatment of severe acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company has a portfolio of highly selective CRAC channel inhibitor drugs that it is developing to improve outcomes for patients with acute inflammatory indications. It has also assembled a portfolio of patents and patent applications covering those compounds and their use, as well as different aspects of CRAC channel biology. CalciMedica’s lead compound AuxoraTM has delivered promising Phase 2 results in two indications: severe COVID-19 pneumonia and acute pancreatitis. A Phase 2/3 clinical trial of Auxora in up to 400 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia is ongoing, and a Phase 2b trial of Auxora in patients with acute pancreatitis and a dose escalating phase 2 study in ventilated ARDS patients with COVID-19 and other pneumonia are planned to start in the coming months. CalciMedica is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit the company website at www.calcimedica.com.

