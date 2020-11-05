ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. has received a Tier 1 ranking in Trusts & Estates Law by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms,” representing the Greater Atlanta region.



“We are passionate about serving our clients, so we are very honored to achieve the Tier 1 ranking from U.S. News & World Report, once again,” said Richard M. Morgan, partner at Morgan and DiSalvo. “Our clients and peers know that we are committed to the highest level of service and standards in legal practice and estate planning, in particular, and we are truly grateful for the confidence they place in us.”

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a combination of client feedback, information provided from surveys, and peer reviews. Firms are ranked in tiers and listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. A Tier 1 designation indicates that a firm has earned a high level of respect from other leading lawyers and clients in their communities. Recipients do not pay fees to receive a ranking.

The 2021 listing is the 11th Edition of “Best Law Firms.”

About Morgan and DiSalvo

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is a partnership between attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, and dispute resolution, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected, Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm’s inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the few select firms in Georgia to achieve its “Tier 1” Best Law Firms rating in the area of Trust and Estate Law. For more information visit www.morgandisalvo.com.

