5G Just got real: The power of Verizon 5G meets the first iPhone with 5G



iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will access Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display. Both models support Verizon's 5G Nationwide, available in over 1,800 cities across the U.S., and 5G Ultra Wideband — now available in parts of 55 US cities 1. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, visit verizonwireless.com/apple .



Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide2 — with models in the US supporting Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance3, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more. Customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, featuring an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera with an even longer focal length on iPhone Pro Max, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments.



Photographers gain even more creative control with the all-new Apple ProRAW5, and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro Max, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone6.



The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini brings a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities. And, iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED)7 — iPhone 12 mini is re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive Super Retina XDR edge-to-edge display. iPhone mini introduces MagSafe and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made, and offers industry-leading IP68 water resistance. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro comes to iPhone 12 mini which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 mini features the first camera to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera for even more amazing low-light photos and videos, and Night mode on all cameras.

5G just got real.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, along with the entire iPhone 12 lineup support 5G, opening up the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and our recently launched 5G Nationwide network. Customers using a new 5G iPhone 12 model on Verizon’s 5G network will have access to experiences and applications from the National Football League (NFL), The New York Times, Riot Games and others, which can take advantage of the unprecedented speed, massive capacity and low lag time Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers.

The perfect unlimited plan for your new iPhone.

The latest Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited and Prepaid wireless plans support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Play More, Do More, and Get More plans include unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, delivering ultra-fast speeds and ultra-low lag time for smooth gaming and live AR/VR experiences. For more information about Verizon Unlimited plans, visit verizonwireless.com/plans/unlimited.



Verizon Business customers can choose from three new 5G unlimited plans, providing businesses with opportunities for increased speed, security and value. With plans as low as $30 per line8, businesses can choose a plan that best fits their needs with unlimited talk, text and data. The plans will also feature Verizon Call Filter, which helps block spam calls.

The best promotions on the best network.

Verizon has great offers for switchers, existing customers and business customers to help you get a new iPhone 12 model.

Get an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro on us when you switch to Verizon, start a new service, or add a new line combined with the purchase of an iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 Pro. Both lines must be on a Get More Unlimited plan 9 .

. Get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini on us when you switch to Verizon, start a new service, or add a new line combined with the purchase of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini. Both lines must be on a select Unlimited plan 10 .

. Existing customers can get an iPhone 12 mini for as low as $12 a month on Verizon Device Payment with a select unlimited plan, when you trade in select phones, including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus 11 .

. Starting November 6, customers will have the option to purchase an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max on a new 30-month Verizon Device Payment plan. This is available in addition to the 24-month option.

Apple Music, with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world’s best music experts, the groundbreaking Apple Music radio, and innovative features like time-synced lyrics, is currently included, at no additional cost, in Get More Unlimited. And for those choosing Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Start Unlimited, you can still get six months of Apple Music free.

To purchase your iPhone 12, visit verizon.com/iphone . For more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit apple.com .



1 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities.

2 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/ iphone/cellular.

3 iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.

4 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.

5 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

6 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

7 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response.

8 Monthly fee per line w/5 or more lines. Taxes & fees apply. Device payment smartphone purchase, Auto Pay & paper-free billing required .Unlimited 4G LTE & 5G Nationwide data; in times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic.

9 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $1099.99 device payment purchase on Get More Unlimited plan per phone w/ 1 new smartphone line req’d. 2nd phone: Less $1100 promo credit applied to account over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

10 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $799.99 device payment purchase on Select Unlimited plans per phone w/1 new smartphone line req’d. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser: Less $800 promo credit applied to account over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

11 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 1800+ cities. $699.99 device payment purchase or full retail price purchase with upgrade on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $412 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

