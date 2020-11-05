New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chlorine Market Research Report: By Application, End Use - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982419/?utm_source=GNW



Because of rapid industrialization and urbanization, treating water before its consumption has become increasingly necessary. Most of the residue from industries is dumped in water sources, which the water highly contaminated and unfit for drinking and domestic purposes. In addition to this, the population across the globe has been increasing at a rapid pace, further driving the requirement for fresh and clean water. Therefore, in order to cater to the needs of this surging population, water is treated by making use of different technologies before it is supplied. Since chlorine can kill bacteria and pathogens at an early stage, its demand is increasing as well.



Chlorine is a chemical element that occurs naturally and is among the basic building blocks of matter. The element can be found in salty oceans and is present throughout rocks in different continents. It is also an important nutrient for animals and plants. According to a report , the global chlorine market is predicted to reach a value of $63,121.6 million by 2030, rising from $36,845.0 million in 2019, and is projected to progress at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).



The major applications of chlorine are chloromethanes, ethylene dichloride (EDC)/polyvinyl chloride (PVC), solvents, inorganic chemicals, and isocyanates & oxygenates. The largest demand for chlorine was created for the EDC/PVC application in 2019, as the element is utilized extensively in the chlorination process for manufacturing EDC/PVC. The growing demand for EDC/PVC from automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics sectors is further predicted to result in the rising requirement for chlorine in the years to come. The key end users of chlorine are pesticides, plastics, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.



As mentioned above, the requirement for chlorine has been the highest for water treatment in the past and the situation is expected to be the same in the near future as well. Chlorine is utilized in large volume by water utilities as a disinfectant for providing safe drinking water and clean water for sanitation purposes. In addition to this, government organizations, such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have mandates that treated tap water should contain a detectable level of disinfectants in order to provide protection against germs. Therefore, the demand for chlorine for water treatment purposes is predicted to be high in the coming years.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing chlorine market in the years to come, which can primarily be ascribed to the high-volume consumption of chlorine in countries including Thailand, China, and India for water treatment and EDC/PVC production applications. Owing to the rapid expansion of the construction and electrical & electronics industries in APAC, the demand for EDC/PVC is growing rapidly, thereby driving the requirement for chlorine. In addition to this, the pharmaceutical industry in the region is also creating a high demand for chlorine.

