Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Performance and Availability Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The distributed performance and availability management software market is poised to grow by $ 2.27 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on distributed performance and availability management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the gaining popularity of cloud-based software and distributed workforce and globalization.
The distributed performance and availability management software market analysis include deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increased adoption of BYOD concept as one of the prime reasons driving the distributed performance and availability management software market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The distributed performance and availability management software market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distributed performance and availability management software market vendors that include BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., New Relic Inc., Oracle Corp., and Riverbed Technology Inc.. Also, the distributed performance and availability management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3o72y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: