Washington, DC, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading manufacturers announced the formation of a coalition that will raise awareness of the important category of Authorized Generic medicines. The Coalition for Authorized Generics will help both providers and patients by seeking to remove unnecessary barriers to these medicines and by publishing an educational tool designed specifically for patients and pharmacists.

Authorized Generics are medications that go through the high-quality manufacturing processes of brand name medications, are supported by years of clinical trial data, and available at a lower price point. Members of the Coalition currently include Greenstone LLC and Winthrop.

“We believe Authorized Generics help advance public health and improve the health care system by increasing competition and helping patients access high-quality, affordable medicines” said Brendan O’Leary, General Manager of Greenstone LLC, a Pfizer subsidiary. “We hope this coalition will raise awareness of Authorized Generics as an important option for patients.”

“Americans deserve to have access to affordable, authorized generic medicines that are of the same quality as their name brand counterparts, however, too few patients are aware that they exist and are readily available to them,” said Leslie Felix, Head of Winthrop, a Sanofi Company. “That is why Winthrop, who has been providing these medicines for more than 10 years, is joining this effort in the hopes that it will help inform those who may benefit from these medicines.”

For more information about the Coalition for Authorized Generics, visit www.authorizedgenericmedicines.org.

###

About the Coalition for Authorized Generics

The Coalition of Authorized Generics will be comprised of pharmaceutical manufacturers, patient advocacy organizations, and other parties who want to raise public awareness of Authorized Generics and seek to remove needless barriers patients face when searching for Authorized Generics. Learn more at www.authorizedgenericmedicines.org .

About Greenstone LLC

Founded in 1993, Greenstone LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies. We offer a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio of Authorized Generic medicines, covering a broad range of therapeutic areas. Greenstone provides Authorized Generics (AGs) from Pfizer as well as other manufacturers, in addition to some generic products.

About Winthrop, a Sanofi Company

Winthrop, a Sanofi Company, is dedicated to ensuring patients get the same quality product they would from Sanofi’s brand name products. Winthrop products are identical to Sanofi products in molecular weight distribution, quality control parameters, inactive ingredients and other key factors. Quality, affordability, and service are the foundation of our relationship with patients and those that serve them.

Casey Elliott Coalition for Authorized Generics 3128605353 ce@prismgroup.global