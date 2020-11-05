MACAU, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were US$0.9 million, compared to total operating revenues of US$158.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was due to the decrease in revenues from the provision of gaming related services and lower non-gaming revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in inbound tourism in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues from the provision of gaming related services are derived from the provision of facilities for the operations of Studio City Casino by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited (the “Gaming Operator”), a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) and holder of a gaming subconcession, and services related thereto.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$23.4 million and US$345.6 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$0.15 billion for the third quarter of 2020, versus US$2.77 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 3.41% in the third quarter of 2020, versus 2.71% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$49.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared with US$880.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.5% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 28.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2020 was US$99.2 million, compared with US$711.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the operation of Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$39.9 million and US$248.9 million in the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Revenues from the provision of gaming related services were negative US$16.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with revenues from the provision of gaming related services of US$96.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Revenues from the provision of gaming related services are net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the operation of Studio City Casino deducted by the Gaming Operator pursuant to the Services and Right to Use Arrangements.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the third quarter of 2020 were US$17.5 million, compared with US$61.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 was US$72.5 million, compared with operating income of US$47.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.        

Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$30.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of US$90.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenues from the provision of gaming related services and lower non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the third quarter of 2020 was US$98.2 million, compared with net income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$14.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to participation interest during the third quarter of 2020 was US$22.9 million and the net income attributable to participation interest during the third quarter of 2019 was US$4.3 million.   

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were US$48.5 million, which mainly included interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized, of US$30.0 million and loss on extinguishment of debt of US$18.5 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$42.4 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2020, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2020 referred to in Melco’s earnings release dated November 5, 2020 (“Melco’s earnings release”) was US$8.5 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s earnings release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2020 aggregated to US$657.6 million (December 31, 2019: US$327.2 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2019: US$27.9 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the third quarter of 2020, was US$1.58 billion (December 31, 2019: US$1.44 billion).

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 were US$53.7 million.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and prospects during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Commencing from July 15, 2020, certain travelers entering Guangdong from Macau were no longer subject to mandatory quarantine, while from August 12, 2020, those entering China from Macau were generally no longer subject to mandatory quarantine. On August 26, 2020, the Chinese authorities resumed the issuance of IVS visas for Guangdong residents, while the nationwide resumption of IVS visa issuance commenced on September 23, 2020. Despite these developments, our operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong, and certain provinces in China on visitors traveling to and from Macau, and such bans, restrictions and requirements have been, and may continue to be, modified by the relevant authorities from time to time as COVID-19 developments unfold. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our property, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending. Furthermore, we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the construction of Studio City Phase 2. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, we estimated a construction period of approximately 32 months for Phase 2. With the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak, the construction period has been delayed and is expected to extend beyond the estimated 32 months and the current development period.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future developments, such as the duration of travel and visa restrictions and customer sentiment and behavior, including the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which are highly uncertain.

Safe Harbor Statement

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

1."Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, other non-operating income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. While we believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/loss, cash flow or any other measure of financial performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
  
2.“Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of participation interest. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. 


About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 
             
             
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, September 30, 
  2020    2019    2020    2019   
             
Operating revenues:            
  Provision of gaming related services$(16,534) $96,689  $(38,986) $288,225  
  Rooms 2,567   21,872   12,330   63,822  
  Food and beverage 4,596   17,180   15,613   51,970  
  Entertainment 134   5,452   1,025   15,535  
  Services fee 4,612   10,514   19,706   29,892  
  Mall 5,246   5,827   14,738   7,753  
  Retail and other 319   567   1,077   1,717  
Total operating revenues 940   158,101   25,503   458,914  
             
Operating costs and expenses:            
  Provision of gaming related services (7,368)  (5,719)  (18,932)  (17,353) 
  Rooms (2,134)  (5,497)  (8,473)  (16,230) 
  Food and beverage (4,451)  (14,163)  (20,556)  (43,489) 
  Entertainment (682)  (4,051)  (2,676)  (17,271) 
  Mall (1,101)  (2,069)  (3,648)  (7,076) 
  Retail and other (239)  (443)  (880)  (1,345) 
  General and administrative (15,181)  (35,211)  (69,787)  (98,470) 
  Pre-opening costs (77)  (6)  (133)  (2,555) 
  Amortization of land use right (834)  (825)  (2,499)  (2,473) 
  Depreciation and amortization (41,517)  (42,744)  (122,406)  (128,821) 
  Property charges and other 100   256   (4,101)  (8,069) 
Total operating costs and expenses (73,484)  (110,472)  (254,091)  (343,152) 
Operating (loss) income (72,544)  47,629   (228,588)  115,762  
Non-operating income (expenses):            
  Interest income 423   2,691   1,175   4,652  
  Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (29,982)  (33,392)  (81,081)  (100,800) 
  Loan commitment fees (106)  (104)  (315)  (311) 
  Foreign exchange (losses) gains, net (303)  2,003   (4,107)  702  
  Other (expenses) income, net (78)  (87)  (255)  518  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt (18,497)  -   (18,497)  (2,995) 
  Costs associated with debt modification -   -   -   (579) 
Total non-operating expenses, net (48,543)  (28,889)  (103,080)  (98,813) 
(Loss) income before income tax (121,087)  18,740   (331,668)  16,949  
Income tax (expense) credit (36)  (201)  106   (344) 
Net (loss) income (121,123)  18,539   (331,562)  16,605  
Net loss (income) attributable to participation interest 22,880   (4,278)  71,427   (3,831) 
Net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(98,243) $14,261  $(260,135) $12,774  
             
Net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited            
  per Class A ordinary share:            
    Basic$(0.303) $0.059  $(0.965) $0.053  
    Diluted$(0.305) $0.059  $(0.969) $0.053  
             
Net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:          
    Basic$(1.212) $0.236  $(3.861) $0.211  
    Diluted$(1.221) $0.236  $(3.878) $0.211  
             
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net (loss) income           
  attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A            
  ordinary share calculation:            
    Basic 324,207,049   241,818,016   269,481,487   241,818,016  
    Diluted 396,718,809   241,818,016   341,993,247   241,818,016  
             
  
             


       
       
       
       
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 
       
       
 September 30, December 31, 
  2020   2019  
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
       
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents$657,465  $299,367  
  Restricted cash 13   27,735  
  Accounts receivable, net 184   1,397  
  Amounts due from affiliated companies 16,240   61,990  
  Inventories 9,347   9,763  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,270   14,188  
Total current assets 694,519   414,440  
       
Property and equipment, net 2,144,564   2,107,457  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 94,127   57,087  
Restricted cash 131   130  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,426   14,238  
Land use right, net 116,985   118,888  
Total assets$3,067,752  $2,712,240  
       
LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND       
  PARTICIPATION INTEREST      
       
Current liabilities:      
  Accounts payable$452  $3,337  
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82,326   82,553  
  Income tax payable 33   33  
  Amounts due to affiliated companies 33,830   14,248  
Total current liabilities 116,641   100,171  
       
Long-term debt, net 1,583,883   1,435,088  
Other long-term liabilities 6,119   3,149  
Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,355   1,453  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,920   13,720  
Total liabilities 1,724,918   1,553,581  
       
Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:      
  Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares    
    authorized; 370,352,700 and 241,818,016 shares issued      
    and outstanding, respectively 37   24  
  Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares     
    authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding 7   7  
  Additional paid-in capital 2,134,227   1,655,602  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,198   269  
  Accumulated losses (1,024,669)  (764,534) 
Total shareholders’ equity 1,122,800   891,368  
Participation interest 220,034   267,291  
Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest 1,342,834   1,158,659  
Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest$3,067,752  $2,712,240  
       


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to 
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited) 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 
             
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, September 30, 
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
             
Net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(98,243) $14,261  $(260,135) $12,774  
 Pre-opening costs 77   6   133   2,555  
 Property charges and other (100)  (256)  4,101   8,069  
 Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,497   -   18,497   2,995  
 Costs associated with debt modification -   -   -   579  
 Participation interest impact on adjustments (3,141)  58   (4,123)  (3,275) 
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to            
  Studio City International Holdings Limited$(82,910) $14,069  $(241,527) $23,697  
             
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to            
  Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:            
    Basic$(0.256) $0.058  $(0.896) $0.098  
    Diluted$(0.259) $0.058  $(0.903) $0.098  
             
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to            
  Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:            
    Basic$(1.023) $0.233  $(3.585) $0.392  
    Diluted$(1.035) $0.233  $(3.612) $0.392  
             
             
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted            
  net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited            
  per Class A ordinary share calculation:            
    Basic 324,207,049   241,818,016   269,481,487   241,818,016  
    Diluted 396,718,809   241,818,016   341,993,247   241,818,016  
             


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
        
Operating (loss) income$(72,544) $47,629  $(228,588) $115,762
Pre-opening costs 77   6   133   2,555
Depreciation and amortization 42,351   43,569   124,905   131,294
Property charges and other (100)  (256)  4,101   8,069
Adjusted EBITDA$(30,216) $90,948  $(99,449) $257,680
            


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited 
 to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 
             
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, September 30, 
  2020   2019   2020   2019 
         
Net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited$(98,243) $14,261  $(260,135) $12,774 
Net (loss) income attributable to participation interest (22,880)  4,278   (71,427)  3,831 
Net (loss) income (121,123)  18,539   (331,562)  16,605 
    Income tax expense (credit) 36   201   (106)  344 
    Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 48,543   28,889   103,080   98,813 
    Property charges and other (100)  (256)  4,101   8,069 
    Depreciation and amortization 42,351   43,569   124,905   131,294 
    Pre-opening costs 77   6   133   2,555 
Adjusted EBITDA$(30,216) $90,948  $(99,449) $257,680 
             


              
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries 
Supplemental Data Schedule 
              
              
      Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 
      September 30, September 30, 
       2020   2019   2020   2019  
Room Statistics(3):           
              
  Average daily rate (4)  $119  $135  $134  $134  
              
  Occupancy per available room  13%  100%  20%  100% 
              
  Revenue per available room (5) $16  $135  $27  $134  
              
              
              
Other Information(6):           
              
  Average number of table games  291   292   279   293  
              
  Average number of gaming machines  595   896   579   952  
              
  Table games win per unit per day (7) $774  $12,126  $2,234  $12,481  
              
  Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)$48  $243  $96  $226  
              
              
(3) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak
(4) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(5) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(6) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 due to government-mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded
(7) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(8) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
              