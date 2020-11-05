LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market for Clinical microbiology is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 6.5 Bn by 2027.



Clinical microbiology is a study of microbes that causes infection in humans. Clinical microbiology helps in understanding the disease by examining the molecular mechanisms involved in the disease. It is mainly concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The increasing cases of infectious diseases are accelerating market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approx. 51,455 new cases of salmonella, 33,461 new cases of Lyme disease, 9,421 new cases of tuberculosis, and 433 new cases of meningococcal disease were registered in 2014 (US). According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017 around 1,688,780 new cases of cancer were diagnosed.

The clinical microbiology market is segmented on the basis of product, disease, application, and end-user. By product, the market is divided into instruments (laboratory instruments, microbiology analyzers) and reagents (pathogen-specific kits, general reagents). Based on disease, the market is bifurcated into respiratory diseases, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, periodontal diseases, other indications. Additionally, clinical microbiology has application across pharmaceutical applications, energy applications, chemical & material manufacturing applications, clinical applications, food testing applications, environmental applications. The end-user of clinical microbiology include hospitals and diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, and custom lab service providers. By geography, the market is divided across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the aforementioned major regions are further segregated into prominent economies.

In 2019, North America held the major share of the global clinical microbiology market. The well-established healthcare industry of the major economies of the region is supporting the regional market value. The presence of major players in the region and their efforts for the continuous development of advanced solutions are contributing to the regional market value. The presence of major authorities in the region is continuously making efforts to expand the applicability of clinical microbiology is further bolstering the regional market growth.

Some of the leading competitors are Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Merck KGaA (US), bioMerieux S.A., Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Becton Dickinson & Company, Hologic Inc., Roche Diagnostics, and Alere Inc. Clinical microbiology companies have announced mergers and acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations & new product development to expand their position in the clinical microbiology industry. Major players are also moving into new regions or advanced technologies for gaining a competitive advantage.

Some of the key observations regarding clinical microbiology industry include:

• A Cambridge, Massachusetts based metagenomic sequencing tools and solutions company (Arc Bio) has announced the launch of an Early Access Program for its Galileo ONE product in October 2020. The new product will be previewed at the virtual IDWeek conference of the year 2020. Galileo ONE is research that enables end-users to perform sophisticated microbial detection and quantification in their own lab, without the need for in-house bioinformatics expertise.

• According to a recent Journal of Clinical Microbiology publication in October 2020 with the title "Digital image analysis for the detection of Group B Streptococcus from ChromID StreptoB Media using a PhenoMatrix Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Algorithm", COPAN's PhenoMATRIX™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) software can not only exhibit similar sensitivity like molecular methods but are also much more accurate than the time-consuming manual method.

• In August 2020, according to the analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, researchers have found that specimens self-collected in the front part of the nose are somewhat less powerful than swabs collected from deep nasal for virus discovery. The finding signifies one of the biggest prospective specimen type comparisons to date. The findings prompted a subsequent study that hasn’t yet been published and from the same researchers have learned that they could improve the sensitivity of anterior nasal swab testing to 98% by combining an anterior nasal pouch with a swab collected from the back of the throat.

