The global cloud-based email security market was valued at USD 762.82 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1246.99 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.68%, during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.
The global cloud-based email security market was valued at USD 762.82 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1246.99 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.68%, during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.
According to 99 Firms, a prominent email market vendor in the global market, there were about 3.9 billion email users worldwide in 2019, which is expected to reach approximately 4.3 billion in 2023. According to the data port, 45% of emails are spam, and email spam costs businesses about USD 20.5 billion annually. The growth of the cyber environment and related technologies paved the way for new threats. Cyberattacks are highly targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced.
Key Market Trends
BFSI is Expected to Hold Major Share
The financial sector generates a massive volume of data generated by its customers. Banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services to store and analyze complex data to use the collected data through various data points and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, with higher customer expectations, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security. This has resulted in incorporating cloud-based security platforms.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
North America is a primary hub for all the major organizations across the world. The expansion of the various end-user industries and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region. The risks of attacks that can impact the market vary from individuals and corporates to the governments. Thus, securing the data has become a priority in the region. Moreover, cyberattacks in the North American region, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly. They have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region.
Competitive Landscape
The global cloud-based email security market is entirely consolidated due to fewer players occupying the larger market share. The new players are trying to penetrate the established market. Some key players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Trend Micro Inc., and Fortinet Inc. Some recent developments in the market include:
February 2020 - Cisco Systems Inc. incorporated its security products into a single, cloud-native security platform called Cisco SecureX, which helps customers to strengthen security across all of their networks, endpoints, clouds, and application deployments. This increased visibility provides benefits to the customers, given the sheer size of Cisco's security portfolio, which includes various firewalls, web and email services, malware protection, and intrusion detection systems.
