WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2020 recurring revenue was $87.0 million, compared to recurring revenue of $72.1 million in third quarter 2019, a 21% year-over-year increase. This increase was driven by eight new patent license agreements signed over the last twelve months, including Huawei and ZTE. Third quarter 2020 total revenue was $87.5 million, compared to $72.5 million in third quarter 2019.

Third quarter 2020 operating expenses were $72.1 million, compared to $68.7 million in third quarter 2019 and $0.5 million lower than in second quarter 2020.



Third quarter 2020 operating income was $15.4 million, compared to $3.8 million in third quarter 2019.



Third quarter 2020 tax provision includes discrete benefits of $18.5 million, which primarily relates to the expected amendment of a prior year tax return and the reversal of a tax reserve.

Third quarter 2020 net income1 was $23.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in third quarter 2019.

“While continuing to prioritize the safety of our employees, we’ve also executed effectively this quarter, driving strong results and highlighting the resilience of our recession resistant business,” noted William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital. “Our performance reflects the incredible operating leverage in our model, which saw a 21% increase in recurring revenue drive a fourfold increase in year-over-year operating income. Going forward, we remain focused on pursuing agreements with remaining unlicensed handset companies and expanding our consumer electronics licensing business.”

Additional Highlights

In third quarter 2020, the company recorded $101.3 million of cash provided by operating activities, compared to $125.5 million in third quarter 2019.

The company generated $85.4 million of free cash flow2 in third quarter 2020, compared to $117.0 million of free cash flow in third quarter 2019.

In each period, free cash flow was largely driven by cash receipts from existing patent license agreements, a portion of which relates to future periods. Ending cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2020 totaled $919.4 million.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the company will remain in a virtual work environment at least through the end of 2020. The company will continue to follow the guidance provided by relevant public health authorities and take a cautious approach to reopening its facilities in 2021.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com .

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income (loss) and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for noncontrolling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2 Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines “free cash flow” as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, technology licenses and investments in patents. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A detailed reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.









SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, FOR THE NINE

MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Variable patent royalty revenue $ 7,377 $ 4,683 $ 17,920 $ 22,557 Fixed-fee royalty revenue 77,338 63,736 221,023 190,345 Current patent royalties 84,715 68,419 238,943 212,902 Non-current patent royalties 507 (370 ) 20,461 (4,908 ) Total patent royalties 85,222 68,049 259,404 207,994 Current technology solutions revenue 2,271 3,724 8,797 7,794 Patent sales — 750 — 975 $ 87,493 $ 72,523 $ 268,201 $ 216,763 OPERATING EXPENSES: Patent administration and licensing 40,364 34,772 119,167 108,196 Development 20,845 20,506 61,755 56,028 Selling, general and administrative 10,854 13,471 35,251 40,000 72,063 68,749 216,173 204,224 Income from operations 15,430 3,774 52,028 12,539 INTEREST EXPENSE (10,365 ) (10,920 ) (30,881 ) (30,305 ) OTHER INCOME, NET 3,994 7,803 13,806 23,772 Income before income taxes 9,059 657 34,953 6,006 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (PROVISION) 12,843 178 5,879 (3,007 ) NET INCOME $ 21,902 $ 835 $ 40,832 $ 2,999 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,882 ) (1,399 ) (5,319 ) (4,175 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 23,784 $ 2,234 $ 46,151 $ 7,174 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 0.77 $ 0.07 $ 1.50 $ 0.23 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 30,804 31,130 30,762 31,757 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 0.76 $ 0.07 $ 1.49 $ 0.22 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 31,119 31,308 31,029 32,010 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.05 $ 1.05





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, FOR THE NINE

MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before income taxes $ 9,059 $ 657 $ 34,953 $ 6,006 Taxes paid (4,423 ) (6,713 ) (18,211 ) (16,483 ) Non-cash expenses 26,481 29,524 76,627 86,139 Change in deferred revenue 75,749 63,629 53,066 875 Increase (decrease) in operating working capital, deferred charges and other (5,524 ) 38,402 (2,223 ) (4,561 ) Capital spending and capitalized patent costs (15,981 ) (8,483 ) (33,601 ) (29,185 ) FREE CASH FLOW 85,361 117,016 110,611 42,791 Net proceeds from change in long-term investments 4,260 — 4,260 — Proceeds from sale of business — 10,000 — 10,000 Proceeds from noncontrolling interest — — — 10,333 Dividends paid (10,781 ) (10,894 ) (32,290 ) (33,683 ) Taxes withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (55 ) (179 ) (1,535 ) (4,316 ) Payments on long-term debt — — (94,909 ) (221,091 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — — — 400,000 Purchase of convertible bond hedge — — — (72,000 ) Payment for warrant unwind — — — (4,184 ) Prepayment penalty on long-term debt — — — (10,763 ) Proceeds from hedge unwind — — — 9,038 Proceeds from issuance of warrants — — — 47,600 Payments of debt issuance costs — (1,075 ) — (8,375 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (349 ) (171,269 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options — — 1,792 2 Unrealized gain on short-term investments (152 ) 440 983 4,392 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS $ 78,633 $ 115,308 $ (11,437 ) $ (1,525 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

SEPTEMBER 30,

2020 DECEMBER 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash & short-term investments $ 919,383 $ 924,695 Accounts receivable (net) 28,282 28,272 Prepaid and other current assets 84,292 63,365 Property & equipment and patents (net) 453,790 446,556 Other long-term assets (net) 154,747 149,194 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,640,494 $ 1,612,082 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 94,170 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable 69,326 64,734 Current deferred revenue 248,086 146,654 Long-term deferred revenue 108,587 123,653 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 411,819 396,590 TOTAL LIABILITIES 837,818 825,801 TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 783,271 761,557 Noncontrolling interest 19,405 24,724 TOTAL EQUITY 802,676 786,281 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,640,494 $ 1,612,082





RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH

PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

In the summary consolidated cash flows and throughout this release, the company refers to free cash flow. The table below presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, FOR THE NINE

MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,342 $ 125,499 $ 144,212 $ 71,976 Purchases of property, equipment, & technology licenses (6,104 ) (200 ) (9,875 ) (3,062 ) Capitalized patent costs (9,877 ) (8,283 ) (23,726 ) (26,123 ) Free cash flow $ 85,361 $ 117,016 $ 110,611 $ 42,791



