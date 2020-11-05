WARREN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, today provided a clinical program update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Bellerophon continues to advance multiple development programs for its INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide therapy,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “We are pleased with the rate of enrollment in our ongoing COViNOX Phase 3 clinical trial of INOpulse for the treatment of COVID-19. The results of a planned interim analysis are expected shortly, as the first 100 patients have now completed their 28-day assessment period. In support of our development and manufacturing plans in COVID-19, we have applied for government funding and are in discussions with a number of federal agencies, including Operation Warp Speed.”
“In our pivotal Phase 3 REBUILD trial for fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD) patients at risk of associated pulmonary hypertension, we initiated the first clinical research sites, allowing us to begin patient enrollment,” continued Mr. Tenenbaum. “The Phase 3 trial builds upon our successful Phase 2 studies, and we look forward to presenting both our Phase 2 results and the design of our Phase 3 REBUILD trial this week at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Interstitial Lung Disease Mini Symposia and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) Meeting.”
“Moreover, we continue to operate from a position of financial strength. Importantly, our current balance sheet provides us with the resources to progress our INOpulse development program through upcoming near-term catalysts and top-line results from the Phase 3 REBUILD trial,” concluded Mr. Tenenbaum.
Clinical Program Highlights:
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
fILD
Pulmonary Hypertension-Sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc)
Corporate Update:
Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported an operating loss of $8.3 million, compared to $4.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019.
For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $7.9 million, or $(0.84) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.94) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $6.1 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased activities related to the development of INOpulse for the treatment of COVID-19 and fILD patients.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $2.2 million, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to financing, IP and legal fees.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported an operating loss of $18.1 million, compared to $13.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $16.7 million, or $(2.31) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.2 million, or $(2.05) per basic and diluted share, in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 included an expense of $0.8 million due to a change in fair value of the Company’s common stock warrant liability, as compared to an income of $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $11.8 million, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased activities related to the development of INOpulse for the treatment of COVID-19 and fILD patients.
General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $6.4 million, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to financing, IP and legal fees.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $54.0 million, compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2019.
About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about Bellerophon’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the clinical development of its product candidates, regulatory actions with respect to the Company’s clinical trials and expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash balance to fund clinical trials, operating expenses and capital expenditures, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the FDA’s substantial discretion in the approval process, availability of funding sufficient for our foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bellerophon’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.
BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands except share and per share data)
|As of
|As of
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,970
|$
|9,874
|Restricted cash
|103
|103
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|633
|405
|Total current assets
|54,706
|10,382
|Restricted cash, non-current
|300
|300
|Right of use assets, net
|1,659
|2,110
|Property and equipment, net
|198
|316
|Other non-current assets
|177
|—
|Total assets
|$
|57,040
|$
|13,108
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,820
|$
|3,106
|Accrued research and development
|3,097
|2,117
|Accrued expenses
|1,380
|1,703
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|692
|658
|Total current liabilities
|8,989
|7,584
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|1,136
|1,659
|Common stock warrant liability
|1,042
|274
|Total liabilities
|11,167
|9,517
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized and 9,497,777 and 4,580,127 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|95
|46
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|252,264
|193,308
|Accumulated deficit
|(206,486
|)
|(189,763
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|45,873
|3,591
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|57,040
|$
|13,108
BELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|6,065
|$
|3,259
|$
|11,754
|$
|8,193
|General and administrative
|2,196
|1,332
|6,376
|4,965
|Total operating expenses
|8,261
|4,591
|18,130
|13,158
|Loss from operations
|(8,261
|)
|(4,591
|)
|(18,130
|)
|(13,158
|)
|Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|319
|215
|(768
|)
|2,504
|Warrant amendment charge
|—
|—
|—
|(674
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|9
|89
|50
|340
|Pre-tax loss
|(7,933
|)
|(4,287
|)
|(18,848
|)
|(10,988
|)
|Income tax benefit
|—
|—
|2,125
|1,801
|Net loss
|$
|(7,933
|)
|$
|(4,287
|)
|$
|(16,723
|)
|$
|(9,187
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|9,491,111
|4,553,535
|7,228,349
|4,481,972
|Diluted
|9,491,111
|4,553,535
|7,228,349
|4,481,972
|Net loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.84
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|$
|(2.31
|)
|$
|(2.05
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.84
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
|$
|(2.31
|)
|$
|(2.05
|)
