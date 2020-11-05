New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Fertilizers Market Research Report: By Crop Type - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982470/?utm_source=GNW

2 million by 2030, rising from $4,512.1 million in 2019, and is expected to progress at a 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is witnessing growth due to the rising utilization number of organic farmlands around the world and rising requirement for organic food products in Europe and North America. Organic fertilizers are made of plant and animal materials and mined rock minerals.



In terms of crop type, the organic fertilizers market is categorized into oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and cereals & grains. Among all these, the cereals and grains category dominated the market in 2019, in terms of value. In 2019, a considerable share of organic farm area, nearly 4.8 million hectares was utilized for the production of grains and cereals. Furthermore, attributed such as environmental sustainability and non-toxicological nature of organic farming is further resulting in the growing utilization of organic fertilizers for producing grains and cereals.



Geographically, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of the organic fertilizers market during the historical period (2015–2019). This is primarily due to the fact that the region has the largest tract of organic land that is arable across the globe and has been registering a growth in the organic cultivation in various countries including Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. In addition to this, the downstream retail requirement for organic products, organized supply chain for the distribution-packaging-production model, and high per capita are also driving the demand for organic fertilizers in the region.



The increasing acreage of organic farmlands is one of the major factors that are leading to the growth of the organic fertilizers market. A number of private and public players in the industry are investing in the organic food supply chain, along with which the downstream requirement for organic products, owing to their perceived health advantages, is growing as well. Lesser amount of chemicals are utilized for the production of organic products, because of which, the preference of consumers is shifting towards these items.



Therefore, in order to cater to the changing needs of people, the focus on organic farming has increased substantially over the past years, thereby driving the demand for organic fertilizers. According to the data that was released by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, benchmarking and labelling, participatory guarantee systems, equivalence agreements between countries for the certification of products, and government policies and initiatives are some of the key factors that are pushing the adoption of organic farming in different countries.



As of 2019, the demand for organic products is chiefly high in counties in Europe and North America, including Germany, France, and the U.S., as per the data by the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movement. This is because the disposable income of people in these countries is high. The organic fertilizers market is further predicted to advance during the forecast period because of the increasing proliferation of organic farming in countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. This is also predicted to provide opportunities to the new players entering in the industry.

