NEVE ILAN, Israel & TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that Ran Poliakine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and other members of the leadership team will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.



Presentation details:

Event: Berenberg US CEO Conference 2020

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Event: Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time: 5:35 AM ET (10:35 AM GMT)

Webcast: Interested participants may register for the live webcast here.

Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Webcast: Interested participants may register for the live webcast here.

The webcasts will be archived on the Nanox website and available for replay for a period of 90 days.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

