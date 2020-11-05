New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Wound Dressing Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982478/?utm_source=GNW



One of the major factors fuelling the rise in the demand for wound dressing in Latin America (LATAM) is the soaring geriatric population in the many countries in the region. Due to the rapid advancements in healthcare industry and development of advanced medical procedures, the life expectancy of people has increased, thereby increasing the geriatric population. According to the United Nations (UN), the population of people aged 60 years and above is predicted to rise from 12% of the total population to 25% of the total population from 2017 to 2050, in the LATAM and Caribbean regions.



The other major factor propelling the demand for wound dressing is the surging number of diabetic patients across the world. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering from diabetes in the LATAM region is expected to rise from 25 million to 40 million from 2011 to 2030. In addition to this, the incidence of diabetes in Central and South America (which includes major part of LATAM) is expected to increase from 7.9% of the total population in 2017 to 10.3% of the total population by 2045.



There are mainly two types of wound dressings used in LATAM — traditional and advanced dressings. Between these two types of wound dressings, advanced wound dressings are expected to observe faster growth in usage during the forecast period.

In LATAM, Brazil is predicted to observe the fastest growth in the adoption of wound dressing methods during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and other diseases and complications in the region. As the people suffering from diabetic foot ulcers are more likely to get wounded, which can cause osteomyelitis and in worst case scenarios, amputation, their increasing population will create higher need for wound dressing methods in the region. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the occurrence rate of diabetes in the adult population in Brazil was 8.7% in 2017.



Therefore, it is clear that due to the rising incidence of diabetes and various open wound injuries and ailments, the demand for wound dressing will get wings in the LATAM region in the coming years.

