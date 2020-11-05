Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral Agents For Surface Treatment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the antiviral agents to provide the antiviral activities to the surface of the material. This report is categorized based on antiviral agents, material surface, mode of incorporation, and applications.

In the past few years, deaths due to viral infections such as Norovirus, avian influenza, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) have been reported. The presently evolved problem of COVID-19, a "pandemic" crisis that spreads around the world due to traffic development and virus mutation, has unveiled a new and, at the same time, a very crucial avenue for companies in the antiviral's utilization in day-to-day products scenario. It is also anticipated to provide antiviral performance to various products as well as general public facilities.

This report covers the antiviral materials based on the types of antiviral agents include inorganic (copper, zinc, and silver), organic (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QUATs). halogen-containing polymers: e.g., N-halamines), natural (obtained from plants, animals, and microbes), and other types of agents. The report reflects antiviral agents' use with a wide variety of materials such as glass, polymer, paper, and other materials upon which antiviral agents can be applied/incorporated by modes such as blend, lamination, coating, additive, and different application modes.

This report also categorized the material based on the packaging industry's application areas, medical & healthcare industry, textile industry, and household goods. The key players involved in antiviral agents are Biocera, Tosaf, Bactiblock, Kleenex, Chemviron, Romcolor, Porex technology. This report also discusses the emerging antiviral agents, commercial available antiviral agents, R&D activities, recent activities related to the merger, acquisition, collaboration, and licensing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope & Objective

3. Research Methodology

4. Context

  • Today's Demand for the Antiviral Agents
  • Benefits of Antiviral Agents
  • Corona Outburst

5. Introduction

6. Antiviral Agents by Type

  • Inorganic
  • Organic
  • Natural
  • Others

7. Material by Type

  • Plastic Material
  • Type
  • Application
  • Antiviral Agent
  • Mode of Application
  • Paper Material
  • Type
  • Application
  • Antiviral Agent
  • Mode of Application
  • Glass Material
  • Application
  • Antiviral Agent
  • Mode of Application
  • Other Materials

8. Application Industry

  • Packaging
  • Food Packaging
  • Medical Packaging
  • Industrial Packaging
  • Consumer Goods Packaging
  • Other Packaging
  • Medical & Healthcare Industry
  • Household Good
  • Textile Industry

9. Mode of Application of Antiviral Agents

  • Coating
  • Additive
  • Blend
  • Lamination
  • Others Mode of Applications

10. Commercial Products

  • Inorganic Agent
  • Organic Agent
  • Natural Agent
  • Others Agent

11. Emerging Antiviral Agents

12. Research and Development (Patent) Trends

  • Patent Filing Trends
  • Antiviral Agents
  • Material
  • Mode of Application of Antiviral Agent
  • Geographical Filling Trend
  • Antiviral Agents
  • Material
  • Mode of Application of Antiviral Agent
  • Country of Origin Trend
  • Antiviral Agents
  • Material
  • Mode of Application of Antiviral Agent

13. Key Players

14. Recent Activity

  • Acquisition/Merger/Collaborations/Licensing
  • Initiatives
  • Big Players
  • Mid-Size Players
  • Small Players
  • Academic Players

15. Appendix

16. Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik11d

