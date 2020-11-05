Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaponics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aquaponics market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.5%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).



North America occupied the largest share in the aquaponics market, globally, in 2019. The United States contributed the largest share in the region, followed by Canada. Currently, aquaponics is a small but rapidly growing industry in the region, with several partnerships among educational and research institutions, and private companies, playing a pivotal role in the establishment of and awareness about aquaponic farms in recent years. However, mass-scale production of aquaponic crops is yet to take form in the region, although farms, such as Superior Fresh and Ouroboros Farms, are at the forefront of commercial aquaponics production.





Currently, the markets for both aquaponic farms and aquaponic inputs are highly fragmented as several emerging players are vying for a substantial share in the market. The expansion of the players is still undergoing proliferation, being driven by potentially high industry profitability and relatively high economies of scale for the production of aquaponic crops. Some of the most active aquaponic farms are Superior Fresh, Ouroboros Farms, Garden City Aquaponics Inc., BIGH, Deep Water Farms, and Madhavi Farms, while some of the major aquaponic input providers are Pentair Aquatic Eco-System Inc. (PAES), Nelson & Pade Aquaponics, Practical Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, and The Aquaponic Source.



Key Market Trends



Substantial Demand for Organic Produce Driving the Market



Since aquaponics produce is free from chemical fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, with fish waste serving as the prime nutrients for plants, the demand for organically grown crops holds high potential and an untapped space for emerging aquaponic farms, as well as aquaponic system providers. Sales of organic fruits and vegetables rose by 5.6% to USD 17.40 billion in 2018 from USD 16.42 billion during the previous year, as reported by the Organic Trade Association, thus, leading the United States to become one of the leading markets for organically grown fruits and vegetables.



Moreover, Europe holds one of the largest organic farmland areas in the world, with Spain accounting for the largest share with 2,246,475.0 hectares of the area under organic farming. As a result of the underlying scope for aquaponic farming in the organic produce industry, the European-funded COST Action FA1305 "The EU Aquaponics Hub-Realising Sustainable Integrated Fish and Vegetable Production for the EU" strengthened the network between researchers and private players during the period 2014-2018. Therefore, the demand for organically grown produce is further expected to drive the global aquaponic industry during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market



Although still a small industry in North America, aquaponic farming is expected to witness exponential growth in the coming years. In 2014, the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and Nelson and Pade Aquaponics, entered a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), for establishing an Aquaponics Innovation Center, as part of the UW-System Economic Development Incentive Grant. Such initiatives have played a pivotal role in raising awareness about sustainable farming alternatives, such as aquaponics, in the region.



Additionally, aquaponics is expected to help rebuild the aquaculture industry in the United States in the future. In Wisconsin, the number of aquaculture farms recently rose from 2,300 to 2,800, with 300 out of the 500 new farms being aquaponic farms, as revealed in the Aquaculture America Conference in 2018. Currently, the United States imports more than 80% of the seafood it consumes, annually.



Competitive Landscape



The global aquaponics market is highly fragmented, primarily due to the evolving nature of the market. Some of the most active aquaponic farms are Superior Fresh, Ouroboros Farms, Garden City Aquaponics Inc., BIGH, Deep Water Farms, and Madhavi Farms, among others, while some of the major aquaponic input providers are Pentair Aquatic Eco-System Inc. (PAES), Nelson & Pade Aquaponics, Practical Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, and The Aquaponic Source, among others.



As the market is still undergoing expansion, the emerging players have been identified with strategizing product launches and capacity expansion in order to secure a substantial share in the market studied. For instance, in 2019, Superior Fresh, the leading aquaponic produce supplier in the Midwest US, expanded its greenhouse footprint 6 acres to 13 acres and its aquaculture center from 40,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. The company also plans to expand its production of Atlantic salmon to 25,000 pounds by the end of 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Growing System

5.1.1 Media Filled Beds

5.1.1.1 Constant Flow

5.1.1.2 Ebb and Flow (Flood and Drain)

5.1.2 Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

5.1.3 Raft or Deep Water Culture (DWC)

5.2 Facility Type

5.2.1 Poly or Glass Greenhouses

5.2.2 Indoor Vertical Farms

5.2.3 Other Facility Types

5.3 Fish Type

5.3.1 Tilapia

5.3.2 Catfish

5.3.3 Carp

5.3.4 Trout

5.3.5 Ornamental Fish

5.3.6 Other Fish Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Malaysia

5.4.3.4 Indonesia

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of Argentina

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - AQUAPONICS INPUT PROVIDERS

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles*

6.3.1 Pentair Aquatic Eco-System Inc. (PAES)

6.3.2 Nelson & Pade Aquaponics

6.3.3 Practical Aquaponics

6.3.4 Aquaponics USA

6.3.5 The Aquaponic Source



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE - AQUAPONIC FARMS

7.1 Most Adopted Strategies

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Company Profiles*

7.3.1 Superior Fresh

7.3.2 Ouroboros Farms

7.3.3 Garden City Aquaponics Inc.

7.3.4 BIGH

7.3.5 Deep Water Farms

7.3.6 Madhavi Farms

7.3.7 ECF Farm Berlin



