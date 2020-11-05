COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than 25 years, Safe Auto Group Agency, Inc. (SafeAuto) has provided affordable car insurance to those who need it most, when they need it most. Now, SafeAuto is expanding its offerings to the east coast to accommodate the needs of drivers in Maryland, beginning this November.



With the addition of Maryland, SafeAuto now provides the insurance for the rest of us across 20 states. As of November 5, 2020, Maryland drivers can now get a quote or begin a policy at SafeAuto.com.

“There is a great need in Maryland for low cost car insurance and we are excited to now be able to offer coverages for drivers who only need the state minimum limits and want monthly payment options,” Mark Crutcher, SafeAuto Product Manager, said.

By offering affordable monthly installments and low-down payments, SafeAuto makes it easy to stay covered on the road ahead.

“At SafeAuto, we believe everyone deserves access to the coverage they need at a price that doesn’t break the bank,” Crutcher continued. “Some insurance companies out there make it impossible for people on fixed incomes or living paycheck-to-paycheck to afford insurance the law requires. We want to change that.”

SafeAuto specializes in providing state minimum car insurance to the drivers who have imperfect driving records or bad credit and may otherwise have difficulty finding coverage that truly matches their needs.

With growing consumer demand in Maryland and the surrounding states on the east coast, Crutcher said SafeAuto felt it was time to bring SafeAuto’s products to the Free State.

“It’s an exciting time in the insurance industry and at SafeAuto,” Ron Davies, SafeAuto CEO, said. “With the progression of technology, we can provide super low-down payments and affordable prices all through our technology platform at SafeAuto.com– or just call us, 24/7. Our goal for nearly 30 years is to put low-cost auto insurance at the consumer’s fingertips. We’re living in a world where we have made this possible.”

About SafeAuto

Founded in 1993, SafeAuto Insurance Group provides the right car insurance at the right price for the rest of us in 20 states across the country. Based in Columbus, Ohio, SafeAuto is a leading provider of affordable state-minimum coverage with flexible payment plans and 24/7 customer service through the phone and web. To learn more, visit safeauto.com, or call us at 1-800-SAFEAUTO (1-800-723-3288).