Nitinol known for its super-elasticity, has wide number of applications in the healthcare industry. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the major cause of death worldwide and around 17.9 million people die due to it. With the higher burden of diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, renal lithiasis, etc., the demand for nitinol medical devices is also expected to increase. However, the presence of alternative to these devices may impel the nitinol medical devices market growth.



Stents Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Nitinol medical Devices Market



• Stents are tiny tubes that are used for insertion into a blocked passageway. Nitinol stents exhibit some unique properties that makes it more efficient than other stents. These stents are engineered in such a way that when inserted, it adjusts itself into the wall of the vessel and resists it’s forces. Also, these stents are less corrosive even though there is a presence of nickel.



• According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 18,440 new cases have been diagnosed with esophageal cancer for the year 2020, in the United States. Such factors helps the care providers to use better stents in the market where the nitinol stents are useful and commonly due to its self-expanding characteristic, thereby, expected to drive the stents segment.



• Furthermore, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to influence positively on the nitinol stents segment. For instance, angioplasty is a minimal invasive surgery that requires a balloon tipped catheter to insert into a blocked vessel and a stent to inflate the balloon. According to the study of Eurostat, in 2017, around 1.2 million procedures related to transluminal coronary angioplasty were conducted.



North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to be a dominant region in nitinol medical devices market growth due to the growing burden of diseases and increase in adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Coronary heart disease also known as ischemic heart disease is caused due to formation of plaque in the wall of arteries. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary artery disease is one of the most affected heart diseases in the United States. In coronary artery disease, plaque builds up and blocks the arteries as a result there is improper flow of blood. For removal of these blockages generally stents are used. Hence, these factor is expected to impact positively on the nitinol medical devices market growth in this particular region.



Competitive Landscape

The Nitinol medical Devices Market is fragmented and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are EndoSmart GmbH, Boston Scientific Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Cook Medical, Terumo IS, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson & Company and W.L. Gore & Associate Inc.



