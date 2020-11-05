New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982363/?utm_source=GNW

Skin burns can also take place if undiluted apple cider vinegar stays in contact with the skin for a long period. Hence, it is anticipated that the mentioned effects can hamper the flourishing market to an extent.

- The rise in demand for the product is mainly due to its overall benefits has encouraged new players to invest in the market with product differentiations in terms of flavor, format, packaging, and others. Additionally, the penetrated e-commerce channels are further boosting the sales of the product in the forecast period



Key Market Trends

Functional Benefits Associated with Apple Cider Vinegar



Apple cider vinegar has been used medically for centuries. However, it has enjoyed a surge in popularity in recent years due to its natural remedies for various health problems. Additionally, doctors worldwide claim that apple cider vinegar supports digestion, helps control blood sugar level spikes, and creates a feeling of satedness. It can also be beneficial for those looking for a weight loss aid. According to Harvard Health, apple cider vinegar weight loss diet was among the fastest-rising health topic searches for Google in 2017. Such instances benefit the market growth, as there are consumers who prefer researching for the product before consumption, hence, increasing the market growth as they are aware of the product and can also suggest other people.



Asia Pacific holds the Largest Market Share



Apple cider vinegar (ACVs) is very popular in the Asia-Pacific region. The consumers in the region widely consume it directly by mixing it in water, owing to its health benefits, also, it is used in varied Japanese and Chinese dishes in the form of marinades, dressing, or sauce, providing tangy flavor to the dish. With the growing demand, players operating in the market are focusing on expanding their presence to capture the market and to achieve a competitive advantage. For instance: In 2020, Dabur India Ltd launched its new “Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar”. The product is 100% natural, unfiltered, undiluted, and unpasteurized Apple Cider Vinegar with genuine vinegar content. With no added colors and preservatives, it is made from 100% pure Himalayan apple juice. The product is exclusively launched on Amazon India.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented with the strong presence of various global and regional key players operating in the market. The companies that are leading the market presently strive to come up with products that can be as versatile in use as possible. The major players like Barnes Naturals Pty Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, Carl Kühne KG, PepsiCo, Inc., White House Foods, etc. have introduced various free-from kinds of apple cider vinegar at a large scale to promote the growth of the potential market.



