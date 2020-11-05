Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India: Paper Tissues Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a strategic analysis of the Indian paper tissues market and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers, challenges, etc. This is one of the most comprehensive reports about the Indian paper tissues market, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights.
The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the Indian paper tissues market and to present real and expert-verified information about the volumes, values, dynamics, segmentation and characteristics of consumption, prices, imports, and exports. The report also presents a forecast for the market development in the medium term and the impact COVID-19 has and will have on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, industry trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges and all other factors, influencing the market development.
Questions This Report Answers
How Can You Benefit from This Report?
What Kind of Data Is Presented in This Report?
What Kind of Decisions You Can Make Based on the Data in This Report?
This report presents reliable and real market data, providing valuable support to make important strategic decisions regarding:
Short Methodology
This research report has been prepared using the the publisher's methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews. For this particular report, more than 10 market expert interviews have been conducted with experts from the leading market companies (producers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, etc.). The full list of interviewed experts and a detailed methodology are available upon request.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Product Description
5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy
5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2015-2019
5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2015-2019
5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term
6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Indian Paper Tissues Market
6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Indian Paper Tissues Market in 2015-2019
6.2. Trends and Insights of the Indian Paper Tissues Market
6.3. Profiles of the Main Players on the Indian Paper Tissues Market
6.4. Five Forces Analysis
6.5. Competitive Landscape on the Indian Paper Tissues Market
6.6. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the Indian Paper Tissues Market
7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Indian Prices of Paper Tissues in 2015-2019
7.1. Value Chain Analysis
7.2. Structure of Price Formation
7.3. Value and Dynamics of the Average Indian Retail Prices of Paper Tissues in 2015-2019
8. Indian Foreign Trade Operations of Paper Tissues
8.1. Indian Foreign Trade Operations of Paper Tissues in 2015-2019
9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of Paper Tissues to India
9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Imports of Paper Tissues to India in 2015-2019
9.2. Major Trade Inflows - Segmentation of the Imports of Paper Tissues to India by Exporting Countries in 2015-2019
9.3. Average Import Prices of the Paper Tissues, Imported to India in 2015-2019
10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Indian Exports of Paper Tissues
10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Indian Exports of Paper Tissues in 2015-2019
10.2. Major Trade Outflows - Segmentation of the Indian Exports of Paper Tissues by Importing Countries in 2015-2019
10.3. Average Export Prices of the Paper Tissues, Exported from India in 2015-2019
11. Characteristics of the Indian Consumption of Paper Tissues per Capita
11.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Indian Paper Tissues Consumption per Capita in 2015-2019
12. Forecast for Development of the Indian Paper Tissues Market in 2020-2025
12.1. Forecast for Development of the Indian Paper Tissues Market in 2020-2025 in Three Possible Scenarios
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9709m
