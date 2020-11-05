SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch , a provider of professional and managed cloud services for many of the world’s biggest brands, announces a new enhancement to our Managed Optimization service – Spot Instance and Container Optimization – for enterprise IT departments looking to more thoughtfully allocate cloud resources and carefully manage cloud spend.



Enterprises using cloud infrastructure and services today are seeing higher cloud costs than anticipated due to factors such as cloud sprawl, shadow IT, improper allocation of cloud resources, and a failure to use the most efficient resource based on workload. To address these concerns, 2nd Watch takes a holistic approach to Optimization and has partnered with Spot by NetApp to enhance our Managed Optimization service.

The service works by recommending workloads that can take advantage of the cost savings associated with running instances, VMs and containers on “spot” resources. A spot resource is an unused cloud resource that is available for sale in a marketplace for less than the on-demand price. Because spot resources enable users to request unused EC2 instances or VMs to run their workloads at steep discounts, users can significantly lower their cloud compute costs, up to 90% by some measures. To deliver its service, 2nd Watch has partnered with Spot, whose cloud automation and optimization solutions help companies maximize return on their cloud investments.

“Early on, spot resources were difficult to manage, but the tasks associated with managing them can now be automated, making the use of spot a smart approach to curbing cloud costs,” said Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “Typically, non-mission critical workloads such as development and staging have been able to take advantage of the cost savings of spot instances. By combining 2nd Watch’s expert professional services, managed cloud experience and solutions from Spot by NetApp, 2nd Watch has been able to help companies use spot resources to run production environments.”

“Spot by NetApp is thrilled to be working with partners like 2nd Watch to help customers maximize the value of their cloud investment,” said Amiram Shachar, Vice President and General Manager of Spot by NetApp. “Working together, we’re helping organizations go beyond one-off optimization projects to instead ensure continuous optimization of their cloud environment using Spot’s unique technology. With this new offering, 2nd Watch demonstrates a keen understanding of this critical customer need and is leveraging the best technology in the market to address it.”

For more information about 2nd Watch Spot Instance and Containerization service, visit offers.2ndwatch.com/spot-instance-container-optimization-get-started.

