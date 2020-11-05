ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Path , a technology services company and partner to small and midsize businesses, has integrated the Vertafore AMS360 database with its software-as-a-service-based analytics solution. The offering is designed to help CFOs and other finance leaders in insurance companies make smarter, faster and more informed business decisions without the hassle of manual data integration.



1Path’s integration with Vertafore AMS3360 fills a gap for insurance brokers and agencies, as Vertafore does not provide financially focused APIs for consumption or visualization. Prior to the 1Path solution, Vertafore users had to manually integrate and assemble data in order to get standard financial documents such as a P&L or balance sheet or perform necessary data analysis. The 1Path solution automates this process.

The integration also helps finance officers begin the root-cause analysis process by identifying which parts of the business might have cost overruns, then allowing them to create a relationship with operational data to drill in further. 1Path can also integrate the Vertafore data with other databases at a client’s request. With those integrations, 1Path can assist in building the required relationships and laying out the combined metrics. 1Path already supports QuickBooks Enterprise and QuickBooks Online.

“Our goal in developing this integration is to help finance leaders in insurance brokerages and agencies make smarter, faster and more informed financial decisions,” said Christopher Risher, Senior Program Manager, Application Management Services, at 1Path. “It’s also going to save our customers’ time, so they can focus on high-value tasks while leaving the nuts-and-bolts technology work to their business partner: 1Path.”

1Path launched its SaaS analytics solution in March. The offering includes pre-built reporting, analysis and data visualization tools to help finance pros make faster, smarter decisions about their businesses. Many companies lack the skills and financial resources to implement meaningful data analysis solutions. Existing solutions typically start with a blank canvas and the user is expected to drive every aspect of populating that canvas, from data discovery to final business intelligence solution. 1Path streamlines this process by providing pre-built reporting, analysis and visualization tools that integrate data from multiple sources, providing a quicker path to data-driven decision making.

The 1Path integration with Vertafore is available now with 1Path’s analytics solution. For more information visit https://1path.com/services/data-analytics/. Customers will also be able to get the 1Path Analytics Vertafore solution via the Power BI AppSource and Azure Marketplace in the near future.

