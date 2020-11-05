Austin, TX, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today introduced the APEXX Denali A3 workstation featuring AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series desktop processors. The new AMD CPUs offer best-in-class performancei for a wide array of professional software applications from CAD and 3D design, to motion media, virtual reality, and more. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors.

“The new AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series desktop processors provide leadership performance across a wide range of verticals for the BOXX APEXX Denali,” said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. “The groundbreaking performance and innovative features of the AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series will empower architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media professionals to create, render, and multitask faster than ever before.”

Whether 3D modeling, rendering complex scenes, running simulations, or powering VR, the compact APEXX Denali enables creators to simultaneously multitask without sacrificing efficiency or performance. The AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series desktop processors powering Denali feature 16 cores/32 threads at 4.9GHz with available overclocking through performance boost overdriveii (PBO), up to 40 PCIe® 4.0 lanes, and 19%iii instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement over the previous generation.

In addition to the heralded AMD technology, the highly configurable APEXX Denali features up to two professional-grade AMD Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® RTX™ GPUs, with next generation NVIDIA Ampere upgrades available by year’s end. The liquid cooled BOXX workstation also offers up to 128GB 3200MHz DDR4 system memory, best-in-class connectivity with 10GB Ethernet and Thunderbolt 3, and Samsung 980 Pro PCIe® 4.0 NVMe SSDs for maximum graphics and storage throughput. The system is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold, Cinema 4D, Adobe CC, V-Ray, and other professional applications.

“At BOXX, we have a stellar reputation for recognizing game changing technology and being at the forefront of offering it to customers,” said BOXX VP of Sales and Marketing, Bill Leasure. “Our innovative integration of the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series desktop processors in the APEXX Denali A3 once again demonstrates our commitment to providing creative professionals with the best tools available to optimize their productivity and maximize profits.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX Denali A3, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about AMD Ryzen processors, BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide BOXX resellers by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, data science, and more. For 24 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

i Testing by AMD performance labs as of 09/01/2020. Multi-core performance evaluated with Cinebench R20 nT with a similarly configured Ryzen 9 5950X vs. a Core i9-10900K. Results may vary. R5K-005

ii Precision Boost Overdrive requires a compatible AMD Ryzen Threadripper, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processor or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor and a motherboard compatible with one or more of these processors. AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen processors including the Ryzen 3200G processor are not compatible with Precision Boost Overdrive. Because Precision Boost Overdrive enables operation of the processor outside of specifications and in excess of factory settings, use of the feature invalidates the AMD product warranty and may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. GD-135.

iii Testing by AMD performance labs as of 09/01/2020. IPC evaluated with a selection of 25 workloads running at a locked 4GHz frequency on 8-core "Zen 2" Ryzen 7 3800XT and "Zen 3" Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processors configured with Windows® 10, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (451.77), Samsung 860 Pro SSD, and 2x8GB DDR4-3600. Results may vary. R5K-003

